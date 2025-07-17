Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Sends Strong Message Amid Top 5 Debate After Nick Sirianni Confirms Stance

“You either win or you learn,” Jalen Hurts once said—and he meant every word. This wasn’t just a quote for the cameras; it was a reflection of how he’s built his career. From starting playing in the Super Bowl to earning Pro Bowl honors and a $255 million extension, Hurts has turned doubt into fuel for the Eagles. He racked up over 2,903 passing yards and 18 total touchdowns last season alone. And now, with the spotlight back on him, he’s making sure his game and his mindset do all the talking.

That mindset showed up again recently in a way only Hurts can deliver. On a recent Instagram Q&A, Hurts’s words packed all the energy of a mic drop. In response to the question about what brings him passion. Hurts shared a strong response: “I don’t think there’s a mountain that I can’t climb. Because of my work ethic, I know I will. It’s not a matter of if—it’s a matter of when.” That wasn’t just a casual answer; it was a direct reflection of how he carries himself on and off the field. His message? Doubt me if you want, but I’m built for this. And in the middle of swirling Top 5 quarterback debates, it landed like a quiet thunderclap. You don’t need to yell when you’ve already proven it with your play.

And Hurts didn’t stop there. Asked what he considers his core values, he answered with zero hesitation: “Faith, Family, Championships.” Three words that sum up not just who he is, but why he wins. And the caption on the post said it all: “QB1 is back to answer some more of your questions.” Not just “a quarterback.” QB1. Posted on the team’s official Instagram, it made one thing clear—the Eagles still see Hurts as the guy. The top guy. And even if the outside world questions his place in the Top 5, his mindset—and his team’s faith in him—suggests he’s already past that conversation.

If you’re wondering what all this Top 5 noise is about, here’s the spark. ESPN recently surveyed NFL head coaches, scouts, and executives to rank the league’s top quarterbacks. The result? Jalen Hurts landed at No. 9. Not fifth. Not sixth. Ninth. While names like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow claimed the top three spots, Hurts’ drop stirred plenty of backlash. Analyst Emmanuel Acho voiced what many were thinking, saying on FS1, “It’s completely asinine that Jalen Hurts isn’t in the Top 5, and I would suggest that bare, bare minimum—top six.”

Is Jalen Hurts supposed to be in the Top 5? Let’s look at the 2024 season numbers before making that call. Hurts finished the 2024 season with 3,858 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, 605 rushing yards, and 15 rushing touchdowns. In comparison, Mahomes had 4,183 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. Josh Allen recorded 4,306 yards, 29 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, and 15 rushing TDs. Joe Burrow, limited by injury, managed 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns. If Top 5 is based on impact, consistency, and all-around leadership, then yes—Hurts has every right to be in that conversation. The consistency is hard to ignore, unless you’re actively trying to.

Jalen Hurts is built to win, and Nick Sirianni knows why

As the debate heats up over whether Jalen Hurts is only successful because of the talent around him, the Eagles’ head coach made his stance crystal clear. In a conversation with NBC, Sirianni pushed back on that narrative. “It’s a team game. Yeah, that always bothers me to be honest with you, when it’s talked about because it’s football,” Sirianni said. He emphasized that football is built on collaboration. “One of the reasons I love football so much is that it takes everybody to accomplish your goals.” For the HC, giving Hurts less credit for having a strong supporting cast completely misses the point of the sport.

He didn’t just stop there. “That’s bull—,” Sirianni said. And to drive it home, he challenged critics directly: “You name me a team that wins and wins consistently that doesn’t have good players around you. You name me a coach that doesn’t have good players around him that wins.” Sirianni isn’t defending Hurts out of loyalty—he’s defending the reality of how football works. Even the best have needed stars around them to shine.

And Sirianni knows what he’s talking about. Once labeled a second-tier head coach, he’s now ranked in the top five by both NBC and CBS. That rise didn’t happen by accident, and neither did Hurts’ success. Sirianni laid it out plainly: “Whether it’s Brady with (Rob) Gronkowski or Brady’s defenses, Mahomes with (Travis) Kelce, Steve Young with Jerry Rice—the list goes on.” Great quarterbacks have always had great help. And Hurts doesn’t need to chase validation, as the higher he goes, the quieter the critics get.