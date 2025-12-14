Eagles’ Jordan Mailata Publicly Calls Out Jalen Hurts & AJ Brown’s Mistakes Amid Offensive Woes

Essentials Inside The Story The Philadelphia Eagles' losing streak continues.

Did Jalen Hurts have the worst game of his career?

AJ Brown called out by Mark Ingram.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Cracks are forming in the Philadelphia Eagles’ squad following their third straight loss. Who is to be blamed for the poor performance? Well, according to offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, both Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown were the two main reasons for their latest loss.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 19-22 loss against the LA Chargers was heartbreaking. The two were tied at 19-19, and the Chargers clinched the overtime victory. This did not sit well with Mailata. He claimed that Jalen Hurts had one of the worst games of his career.

“I think a lot of guys had a very uncharacteristic game… I’ve never seen AJ drop a pass in my life, never seen [Jalen] have a game like that ever,” said Jordan Mailata on what went wrong against the Chargers.

And Mailata isn’t the only person who feels A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts are not in sync. FOX Sports analyst Chris Broussard believes this goes deeper than the quarterback. According to him, Brown’s visible frustration is starting to leak into the offense. And more importantly, that emotion might be affecting Hurts more than fans realize.

“You can say it’s Jalen forcing him the ball, but it’s because of the pressure of A.J. Brown and all his chatter and all his complaining,” Broussard said.

Because of that tension, the Chargers game exposed cracks. The mistakes stacked up. Two of Hurts’ interceptions had Brown tied to them. On the first one, Hurts never saw a defensive lineman drop into coverage. Da’Shawn Hand intercepted the throw.

After that, things got worse. Hurts fired over the middle. Brown went up. However, instead of finishing strong, he seemed to brace for the hit. Linebacker Denzel Perryman was closing fast. The ball came loose. Cornerback Cam Hart scooped it and ran. In one second, the drive died. Just like that, Bird Gang went quiet.

Ultimately, the truth sits in the middle. This offense is broken right now. Blame does not fix it. Hurts must be sharper. Brown must finish through contact. If not, the Eagles will keep stumbling.

Ex-NFL star blames Brown for the Eagles’ struggles

On SportsRadioWIP, former NFL running back Mark Ingram laid it out plainly. He pointed to patterns, not personalities.

“A.J. Brown was tripping for six, seven, eight straight weeks, and they was winning. Now he getting fed, and they losing. So you just got to go with what the defense gives you and not try to make one person happy all of the time.”

Then again, Ingram’s message went beyond targets and box scores. His point was simple. Balance drives rhythm. Right now, the Eagles are forcing things instead of letting the offense breathe. Instead of flow, they are chasing reassurance. And when that happens, trust starts to wobble. That is when questions creep into the locker room.

After that, he doubled down on chemistry.

“Something is out of sync. It’s something, the brotherhood; something is wrong within the camaraderie of the players. There’s something wrong with the camaraderie of the players, because the talent is there.”

Finally, the on-field issue still shows up on Sundays. Hurts has missed Brown in big moments. Brown has looked better lately. Yet this season has swung wildly. Last year felt automatic. This year does not. Brown has 62 catches, 799 yards, and six scores. He is averaging 12.9 per catch on 100 targets.

The numbers are fine, but the timing is not. So let’s see how they approach next week.