Eagles Legend Shares Locker Room’s Feelings Against Jalen Carter After DT Ejected for Spitting

Just one play into Thursday’s season opener at Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles’ defensive line took an unexpected hit. Jalen Carter, set to make an impact in the trenches, was suddenly out, not from a tackle or a twist, but from something far more controversial: spit. The moment sent ripples through the stadium, leaving fans of the Birds and the City of Brotherly Love buzzing with disbelief.

During a brief pause in the action as the Eagles’ medical staff tended to an injured teammate, cameras captured Carter approaching the Cowboys’ huddle. Eye-to-eye with Dak Prescott, Carter spat at the quarterback. Referees wasted no time, flag in hand, slapping him with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and ejecting him before he even touched the field. Eagles staffers quickly escorted him back to the locker room, leaving the team scrambling to adjust.

Consequently, Eagles legend Shady McCoy didn’t hold back his disappointment. “So you talk about these young players on the secondary. All these young guys that you have on your team when we have Jalen Carter. He kind of helps that out. But now he’s not there. Now. They’re not stopping the run. Now, they’re not going to pressure in front of that. And as a teammate, you letting us down. Oh, I will be mad as hell,” he said on the Speakeasy podcast. “I’ll be mad as hell because y’all we count on you for the very first snap.”

McCoy’s words perfectly capture the frustration echoing through the locker room. But why Carter was acted that way? A moment of pure fury sparked the incident. As Wesley Steinberg explained, “Wow, what a disgrace from #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott by rage baiting Jalen Carter into spitting on him. Awful look for the league on opening night.” The officials were clear and decisive: an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty severe enough to warrant immediate ejection. And as Antwan V. Staley noted, “Ejected and likely suspended too. Unreal.”

And yes, the NFL rulebook leaves no room for leniency when it comes to acts “detrimental to the game.” Spitting on an opponent ranks among the most visceral violations, carrying an automatic 15-yard penalty and, in serious instances, immediate dismissal. Yet, this fiery edge isn’t new for Carter. Those who know him best remember the same relentless drive that had him playing barefoot, midnight one-on-one basketball under car headlights as a Georgia freshman against linebacker Trezmen Marshall. That same intensity, now misdirected, turned the opener into an unforgettable spectacle for fans and foes alike.

NFL referee opens up about Jalen Carter’s ejection

Soon after the incident, referee Shawn Smith made it clear why Carter’s night ended abruptly. “One of the officials observed him spitting on an opponent,” Smith explained, leaving no room for misinterpretation. When asked why the punishment wasn’t a lesser penalty, Smith didn’t mince words: “It’s a disqualifiable foul in the game. It’s a non-football act.”

Meanwhile, some argued that Dak Prescott played a role in provoking Carter, having spat in the direction of the Eagles huddle. However, it was Carter who escalated the situation. Beyond the immediate ejection and the NFL fine, speculation is mounting that the league could impose stricter consequences. Analysts suggest this could be part of a broader effort to reinforce sportsmanship and respect across the NFL.

And of course, Carter’s reputation adds layers to the drama. Coming out of Georgia in the 2023 NFL Draft, he was widely seen as one of the most talented defensive prospects. Yet, despite top-three talent, he slid to the Eagles at No. 9, largely due to character concerns stemming from a serious car crash he was involved in. Teams clearly saw the potential but were wary of off-field issues impacting locker room chemistry.

However, over his first two NFL seasons, Carter seemed to erase doubts. He maintained a near-perfect off-field image, avoiding controversies and proving his focus on football. That positive perception, built over two years, now faces a serious setback from a single reckless act. One moment of lost control has the potential to overshadow the discipline and professionalism he displayed for so long.