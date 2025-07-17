Eagles Legend’s Faithful Answer to Jalen Hurts’ Request Amid QB Ranking Controversy

“(Jalen is) someone who’s able to be even-keeled with some of the more tumultuous things that can happen to a player,” Eagles legend Brian Dawkins made his stance clear on the 2× Pro Bowler. Three years later, that rookie led the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship LIX. But guess what? Back in 2022, the Eagles didn’t have the premonition to see their future with Jalen Hurts and what it would mean. Neither did the 9× Pro Bowler legend! But thankfully, the team had begun to take notice of the hints. However, the Eagles legend was perhaps more confident. He knew that Hurts had it in. Even now, he continues to motivate the 6’1″ player just like last time.

“Know this: As a believer in Christ, I am to show EVERYONE respect!! But the Respect that would have cats wanting to go to battle with you on the field, court, diamond, pitch, or in the office and marketplace must be earned by your willingness to consistently go beyond normal and comfort to bring to the surface the greatness God placed inside of you!! Thus, the statement: “Respect is not given, it is earned!!”” Dawkins wrote on X.

A perfect response to his fan, Jalen Hurts. If you are baffled currently, let us inform you that Dawk’s message for Hurts came after the quarterback said, “Dawk. The passion, I love that in a defensive player because you feed off of that,” when asked about an Eagles legend he’d love to share the field with in a recent interview.

Dawkins, who is battling type 2 diabetes and kidney disease, is himself a record holder, becoming the first player in NFL history to record an interception, a sack, a fumble recovery, and a touchdown reception – all in a single game. He racked up a record of 37 interceptions and 1,147 combined tackles. A legend in himself, who was viewed as the leader of the Eagles’ defense in his time, knows football and the talents in and out. So, obviously, he sees greatness in Hurts. And this wasn’t the second time either.

Back in 2018, Jalen Hurts was benched during the national championship game at Alabama. Tua Tagovailoa stepped in and threw the game-winning touchdown to none other than DeVonta Smith, who, funny enough, is now one of Hurts’ top receivers in Philly. That moment stuck with Dawkins. In a chat with Fox News Digital this year, he said it showed him the kind of person Hurts really is, strong in character, someone who could handle pressure and still grow.

Fast forward to now with a ring and two Super Bowl trips in three years, Dawkins believes the expectations have rightfully gone up. He’s not upset when people say Hurts isn’t always at his best. In fact, Dawkins says real growth comes from being honest about your performance. He sees that same mindset in Jalen. “For me, I’m baffled when people get mad when someone says Jalen is not playing to his potential. Certain games, he was not. I’m someone that I’m always critical of myself on film. When I’m not at my best, I’m honest with myself. And I’m sure he’s the same way. If he is the same way, he’d say the same exact things.“

Of course, when Hurts is healthy and the stakes are high, he steps up big. Something which we saw this year when he led the Eagles to a 12-3 record and helped them clinch a Super Bowl. So, once fans see that version of him, they expect it every time. As Dawkins put it, that’s a good problem to have, but it means holding him to a higher standard.

Nevertheless, Dawk believes that Hurts will grow and be a more successful player on the team. In fact, with three valuable first-round draft picks, the team could have traded Hurts away if they had any doubts in 2022. But the Eagles legend believed in him. He urged the team to have faith in the QB. That would mean putting the right weapons around the QB such that he can develop and have an even better game. They did. Even now, he preached for the same in response to the Super Bowl champ’s heartwarming wish.

On the other hand, the quarterback himself is glad to hear such worthy praises from the legend. Perhaps, that’s why he dreams of sharing the field with him someday. Now, Hurts has played before alongside stars like Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham, but his wish to share the field with the former safety shows his knowledge of the game. Dawkins was not only phenomenal on the field, but he was also a source of motivation in the locker room. The duo of Dawkins and Hurts would have been formidable on the field. But even if they aren’t, the Eagles legend ensures he extends his energy to the team and to Hurts when they need it the most, especially the Eagles star amid the recent controversy.

What is the noise around Jalen Hurts and ESPN?

Hurts’ dedication and passion saw him reach the top. But to maintain his position, he must consistently perform at his best. Well, he has been doing it all along. After becoming the starting quarterback for the Eagles, he has continued to elevate the team. He is good at decision-making and doesn’t hesitate to be bold and aggressive on the field. However, sometimes he would approach the game more cautiously. These approaches always drew criticism.

Now, just recently, ESPN came out with the top ten list of QBs. There’s no doubt that Hurts belongs on the list, but he was all the way down at 9th after a legendary last season. He was a special mention in last year’s list. Lamar Jackson, Jared Goff, and Justin Herbert were named before him. While he was sixth in some, other lists didn’t even mention the QB.

“The question isn’t whether Hurts belongs in the top 10 — he undoubtably does. It’s whether he has the ability from the pocket to vault into the top five eventually as his Super pedigree would suggest he could. More than a few voters see shades of a Russell Wilson career arc— Hurts has many traits that contribute to winning at a high level but needs a steady running game around him and wouldn’t necessarily thrive in a pass-heavy system,” Jeremy Fowler wrote in his article.

This may have caused a stir among netizens since Hurts won a championship while Goff and Herbert struggled in the playoffs. Some, such as Evan Cohen, were clearly upset over it. The decision may also have been influenced by the strong roster featuring A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and running back Saquon Barkley.

Coaches and executives tend to give more preference to candidates who survive the toughest battles without much help. Now, it comes down to the next season, when Hurts will have a chance to prove himself. Once again!