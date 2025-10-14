Eagles Lose Possible Za’Darius Smith Replacement to Commanders After Failing to Sign Him

The Philadelphia Eagles are in a bind. After a promising start in 2025, their pass rush has stalled at the worst possible moment. The defense is leaking points and pressure alike. And right when Philly needed Za’Darius Smith the most, he announced his retirement. That’s when the clock started ticking fast for GM Howie Roseman to find an edge rusher who could fill some of that void.

Then, a glimmer of hope appeared: the Eagles brought in Drake Jackson for a workout. The 24-year-old defensive end showed enough flashes with the San Francisco 49ers to get the Eagles’ attention. Jackson was drafted No. 61 overall in 2022 but suffered a significant knee injury in late 2023.

But another team threw a wrench in Philly’s plans. According to Jackson’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, the Washington Commanders signed him to their active roster. That’s a bitter pill for Philly to swallow, who desperately need edge rush depth.

Jackson, who spent an extended period on San Francisco’s physically unable to perform list before being released in May, is now fully healthy and looking to make his mark. The veteran drew interest from multiple teams, including the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens, while the Eagles evaluated him closely.

Jackson’s scouting report underscores the challenge teams face in evaluating him. Analyst Lance Zierlein points out that while Jackson struggles with play strength and run-defense toughness, his pass-rushing ability and activity level show clear upside. Zierlein added, “He has developmental rush potential, but needs a major upgrade in grit and technique against the run.”

The Eagles currently have Nolan Smith and Ogbo Okoronsko on IR, and the pass rush depth chart is looking dangerously thin. The healthy players are Jalyx Hunt, Patrick Johnson, Joshua Uche, and Azeez Ojulari. Not exactly a squad ready to fill Smith’s shoes.

Za’Darius Smith’s sudden retirement

Za’Darius Smith was signed just hours after their season-opening win. The edge rusher was expected to stabilize and boost a defense losing experienced pass rushers like Brandon Graham, Milton Williams, and Josh Sweat.

In just five games, the 33-year-old veteran accounted for nearly 20% of Philly’s sack production with 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits. But Smith announced his retirement, citing “personal” reasons.

He took to social media to reflect on his NFL journey, sharing a heartfelt farewell. “I knew this day would come — but now that it’s here, I’m feeling so many emotions I never expected. Who would’ve thought that a kid from Greenville, Alabama, with just one year of high school football experience, would go on to play professional football in the NFL for 11 incredible years!” His message captured both the pride and the nostalgia of an extraordinary career.

He went on to highlight everything this career has offered him. “This career has taken me across the world — from earning my first passport stamp to visit countries I only saw on maps, to helping me start a foundation that gives back to my community…To every fan from each organization I represented: thank you, thank you, thank you for everything!”

However, this is a worrying scenario for a team that dominated just last year, but now allows an average of 26.6 points per game in recent outings. Roseman is undoubtedly exploring all options.

Trade rumors swirl around players like Trey Hendrickson, Cam Jordan, and Alex Wright as Philadelphia searches for answers. Whatever moves come next, the Eagles need to shore up their pass rush if they want to salvage this season and end their two-game skid.