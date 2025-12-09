brand-logo
Eagles Might Have Asked Jason Kelce to Unretire Amid Jalen Hurts’ Struggles, Says Troy Aikman

Aryan Mamtani

Dec 8, 2025

Eagles Might Have Asked Jason Kelce to Unretire Amid Jalen Hurts' Struggles, Says Troy Aikman

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has struggled all season long. And after taking a little glance at former Eagles center Jason Kelce on the sideline, announcer Troy Aikman couldn’t help but make a rather bold assumption in week 14’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Chargers and Philadelphia.

Aikman believes that the Eagles might have asked Jason Kelce to unretire.

“I would be surprised if they haven’t already… I think I’d be knocking on his door every week to try to get him to come back. He can still do it,” he said.

