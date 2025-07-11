Eagles News: Jalen Hurts Earns Bold Claim With 6th OC as Nick Sirianni Gets Blunt WR Message

Stability in the NFL? That’s everything. Forget highlight reels and flashy signings. That is what separates the teams that play in January from those who watch from the couch. And in Philly? Let’s just say, consistency is not a very common word. Kellen Moore is out. Next in line? Kevin Patullo. As for Jalen Hurts, as consistent as he is with his rockets, he surely isn’t enjoying too much consistency when it comes to his offensive coordinators.

Hurts is now onto his sixth play-caller in six years. Yes, sixth! But this time, it’s different. The Eagles didn’t go big-name hunting. They went internal. Familiar. Safe. Or maybe… strategic. And it could completely change how their offence would look this season. Mina Kimes and Marshall Newhouse took us through exactly what this OC change means for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.

“So, Jalen Hurts gets another coach. Kellen Moore is out, and they went internal. Kevin Patullo has worked with Hurts for a long time. He also knows these receivers. He knows what they’re good at. And he knows how to use them.” Exactly! He isn’t just some clipboard guy who got promoted to keep things simple. This guy’s been in it with the Eagles since the start of the Jalen Hurts era, precisely with the QB for the past 4 years.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Patullo rolled into Philly with Nick Sirianni back in 2021 and took on the role of pass game coordinator, which, let’s be honest, is just a fancy way of saying, “Hey, make sure the offense actually moves through the air.” Patullo has been part of the brain trust building around Jalen’s unique skill set. He knows when the rhythm is on, when it’s off, and what buttons to push when the pressure’s cranked up to 11 on a Sunday. Same with the receivers. And this kind of familiarity? It goes a long, long way.

Oh, and he isn’t untested either. Under his watch, Philly’s offense ranked 4th in EPA per play. That’s insane. And Hurts? The man has had more offensive coordinators than some QBs have playoff snaps. Yet somehow, he’s still racked up an 89–20 record across college and NFL starts. So if Patullo can bring some of that long-overdue stability, there’s real potential for this offense to find its true identity, with Hurts as the cornerstone.

And let’s be real, Nick Sirianni shines most when he’s steering the ship as a big-picture guy, not micromanaging every play call. When he hands the keys to someone he trusts, that’s when the Eagles’ offence connects. Patullo might not come with the media hype, but he brings something better: continuity, familiarity, and a real connection with the guys who actually touch the football. That’s not just convenient.

Mina called it out too, “he’s a really good… CEO-type coach, but we have seen the Eagles’ offence has been best when he is hands-off.” Exactly! Patullo’s success is contingent upon the authority he is allowed. Let’s just say, the more the better. And it’s not going to be a walk in the park for him. Because the receiver corps? Not looking too good.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The WR depth poses a challenge for Sirianni and Patullo

Nick Sirianni and Patullo face a damnening question: what happens after A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith? “This is not a deep receiver group,” Kimes remarked. And she’s not wrong. The top two? Absolute units. One of the best WR duos in the league, hands down. But behind them? It gets shaky real fast. Guys like Jahan Dotson, Terrace Marshall, and rookie Johnny Wilson. There’s potential, sure, but no one has proven.

Add in the risk of an injury to someone like Lane Johnson, and the margin for error shrinks even more. The Eagles’ offense has the potential to be absolutely electric. But the problem? It’s built on very fragile pieces. If one falls, the whole thing is going to break apart.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This concern is only reiterated when you look at the depth chart. ESPN’s depth chart lists Brown and Smith as 1‑2, followed by Johnny Wilson, Elijah Cooks, Terrace Marshall Jr., Ainias Smith, and Jahan Dotson. Now, sure, some of those guys have flashed in camp, and Dotson in particular had a solid season last year (103 catches, over 1,200 yards, 11 touchdowns). But let’s be real: none of them are on the Brown-Smith level. Not even close.

But with Patullo coming in? It feels like the start of some stability in Philly. Hurts has proven he can thrive even when everything around him is shifting, but the bar’s been raised across the league. Now, it’s on Patullo to bring rhythm. It’s on Sirianni to let go and trust the process. And it’s on that shaky WR depth behind Brown and Smith to step up when it actually matters. This offense has all the potential to be elite; it has been before.