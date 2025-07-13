Eagles News: Nick Sirianni’s No. 1 NFC Rival Returns to Full Power Just as They Get Comfortable

You can feel the pressure starting to bubble in Philly. Even after hoisting the Lombardi last season, things don’t feel entirely sweet in the City of Brotherly Love. The Eagles may have won it all, but they’ve lost big on the back end—nine key players have departed, many from a defense that dominated all year. That’s not a small dent. While Nick Sirianni still commands a tough, well-drilled roster, the doubts are creeping in. Is this group ready to run it back? Or are the cracks already showing?

Still, Vegas isn’t betting against them just yet. With camp right around the corner, the latest Super Bowl 60 odds have the Eagles tied near the top with the Ravens at +700. Just behind them are the Bills at +625, while the Chiefs lead the pack at +800. Even radio personality Craig Carton chimed in on the hype, giving Philly a strong nod. “The Eagles attempt to win back-to-back. I mean, Washington’s a bigger threat to Philly because they play them twice in their division,” he said. But that wasn’t all Carton had to say.

In fact, he sees more NFC teams creeping up. “You’ve spoken about the Lions for two years now. Yeah, you have the Detroit Lions are healthy. Yes, a new offensive coordinator. Sure, a new defensive coordinator. I think we overstate how important that is on really good teams,” Carton added on Breakfast Ball. And he’s not wrong. Detroit looks locked in. With new faces like Isaac TeSlaa and Dominic Lovett joining Amon-Ra, Jameson Williams, and Kalif Raymond, the offense has new weapons. Linebackers Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Jack Campbell, and Malcolm Rodriguez aren’t backing down either. A fit again Aidan Hutchinson will help them carry on the momentum.

But then came the real eye-opener—Carton’s 49ers take. “I think the Niners will be back after last year’s disappointing year out of the playoffs and all the injuries.” That’s saying something, considering San Fran was 6-11 and saw massive turnover—Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins cut, Deebo shipped off to Washington, and seven free agents gone. And yet, they’re retooling, not retreating.

So naturally, Carton believes this season could revive the growing Eagles–49ers grudge. Ever since the 2022 NFC Championship clash, the tension has only grown. That Philly win stung San Fran, and the trash talk has never cooled off.

But let’s not forget what Deebo said last year when asked if it was a rivalry: “I consider rivalries close games.” He had a point—after all, the Niners smoked Philly 42-19 in Week 13, with Deebo racking up 116 yards and two TDs. Still, with the Eagles leading the head-to-head 3–2, this year’s chapter could be the most heated yet.

Meanwhile, a former 49ers draft bust is suddenly turning into Philly’s under-the-radar weapon on offense in 2025.

Nick Sirianni & the Eagles betting on a 49ers bust to flip Philly’s WR script

So here we go again—another classic Howie Roseman move. The Eagles GM has built a reputation for turning other teams’ castoffs into Philly’s crown jewels. Zack Baun, once a benchwarmer in New Orleans, turned into an All-Pro under Nick Sirianni. Now, the Birds are hoping lightning strikes twice—this time on offense.

Now, according to ESPN’s OTA recap, Philly’s surprise standout wasn’t a rookie—it was wideout Danny Gray. As Eagles insider Tim McManus put it, “The 26-year-old wideout made an impression during the OTA and minicamp practices open to reporters, using his 4.33 speed to stretch the field and accelerate past defenders on catches over the middle.” Not bad for a guy who had just one catch in his time with the Niners. “He was waived by the Niners in August and signed with the Eagles’ practice squad days later.”

To put it in perspective, San Francisco drafted Gray in the third round in 2022. But instead of breakout plays, he logged just 19 total yards in two seasons. Cut last summer, Philly didn’t waste time—bringing him on the practice squad, and later offering him a futures deal after the Super Bowl run.

But here’s where it gets spicy. With Jahan Dotson’s underwhelming 2024 showing, WR3 is wide open. Gray’s blazing 4.33 speed? That gives him an edge. Sure, the competition is tight, but as McManus noted, “Gray has a chance to steal a roster spot and see the field this season at the rate he is going.”