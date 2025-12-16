Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Clears Air on Jalen Hurts’ Ankle Injury Against Raiders

Essentials Inside The Story Nick Sirianni addressed late-game concern involving Jalen Hurts after Philadelphia’s lopsided win over Las Vegas.

Hurts delivered one of his most efficient performances, bouncing back strongly from recent offensive struggles.

The Eagles’ handling of starters late offered insight into game control and upcoming short-week planning.

The Philadelphia Eagles finally looked like themselves after snapping out of their three-game losing streak and securing a massive 31-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. But what made the news? Quarterback Jalen Hurts’ ankle. Even after he scored three touchdowns, it took one awkward step by Hurts for the social media doctors to call it an ankle crisis in Philadelphia. Head coach Nick Sirianni was not having any of it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sirianni cleared the air in a conversation with SPORTSRADIO 94WIP. When asked about Hurts’ knee and ankle, the 44-year-old claimed that they were just “speculating.”

“You guys are speculating there a little bit. He came in and threw a dime the very next play for a touchdown, and then he came out because of the lead that we had,” Sirianni said. “So, we look through everything, and we’re walking through today just because it’s a short week. Looking forward to a really good practice.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Eagles were running down the field on a second and four, Hurts scrambled for a one-yard loss. The 27-year-old also took some time to get up. However, he got back up in the huddle and threw a pass to A.J. Brown for a 27-yard touchdown. Place kicker Jake Elliot also converted the extra points to give the Eagles a 31-point lead.

Hurts’ night ended there as he was pulled out of the game, not because of the injury, but because Sirianni pulled most of the starters out after they went up 31-0. He also talked about what happened while speaking with FOX Sports:

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know what’s going on just yet. I’m happy we won. I’ll be okay, though,” Hurts said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, his answer in the press conference gave more relief to the Philadelphia fans.

“Just shook it off and came back and responded the next play,” Hurts said.

Jalen Hurts truly had a rebound performance against the Raiders, especially after their 22-19 defeat against the Los Angeles Chargers. His performance also earned him praise from linebacker Nakobe Dean.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nakobe Dean commends Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts finished the game with 12-of-15 passing, marking his second-highest pass completion percentage this season. He also recorded 175 yards, three touchdowns, and a quarterback rating of 154.9. Furthermore, the quarterback also had seven carries for 39 yards, hopefully putting an end to comparisons to Carson Wentz.

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 14: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 looks on during the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 14, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 14 Raiders at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251214089

Linebacker Nakobe Dean was thrilled by Hurts’ performance and commended his abilities both on and off the field:

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wouldn’t want another quarterback, to be honest,” linebacker Nakobe Dean said. “You see a guy that takes so much criticism in every aspect. Since he’s been in the league, it seems like he’s on top of the mountain one day in the public eye and in the next, they’re trying to bury him. And you just see a guy that comes in with the same resolve, the same mindset each week to work and get better.”

After the win, the Eagles sit first in the NFC East and can secure a playoff berth if they win against the Washington Commanders in the next game. They could also qualify if the Dallas Cowboys lose their next game. Either way, Sirianni’s team holds its own destiny to win the division title and attain the No. 1 seed.