Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Makes Final Decision on Benching Jalen Hurts This Season

ByAbhishek Sachin Sandikar

Dec 10, 2025 | 9:36 AM EST

Eagles' Nick Sirianni Makes Final Decision on Benching Jalen Hurts This Season

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Philadelphia Eagles have been on a disappointing turn as the defending Super Bowl champions have lost three straight games. At the center of this disappointing run has been QB1 Jalen Hurts, who had a dismal performance with five turnovers during the Eagles’ recent defeat against the Los Angeles Chargers. With Philly now taking on the Las Vegas Raiders, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked if he would consider benching Hurts.

“No, I think that is ridiculous,” Nick Sirianni said, shutting down any speculation about Hurts’ benching, during an appearance on the Sports Radio 94WIP.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

