Eagles Pay Price for Ignoring NFL’s Warning After Jalen Carter & Nolan Smith Flagged

In July 2025, Nolan Smith laid down the marker for the season. Appearing on 94 WIP Sportsradio, the interviewer said that he expects Smith to make 10-12 sacks in the upcoming season. Smith’s reply? “That’s on the low side.” Wow! For context, he made 6.5 sacks in 16 games and 10 starts last season. He’ll need to more than double his previous season’s tally if he wants to reach that number. But it’s not surprising to see Smith make such bold comments, as he’s always been vocal about the faith and confidence he has in his own abilities. But when the season began on September 4, he expressed that confidence a bit too loudly and paid the price for it.

It all started with Jalen Carter, who was talking to the Cowboys QB Dak Prescott as the game began. But all of a sudden, he spat on his jersey even before the first snap of the game. Understandably, everyone was pumped for the first game of the season, and tensions were running high, yet no one saw this coming. That too in just opening 6 seconds. The signal caller immediately pointed to the referees, who were quick to raise the yellow flag, ejecting Carter from the game by flagging him for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

And Nolan Smith followed suit soon two quarters later. His emotions got the better of him at the 5:22 mark in the 2nd quarter when he celebrated a tackle for loss by taunting the Cowboys’ no. 24 RB Miles Sanders. The number 3 clenched his fists while walking animatedly towards the running back. Some of his teammates even tried pushing him away, but the damage was already done.

While LB Jihaad Campbell tried to calm down his emotions, the referees had already noticed Smith’s antics. They flagged him for taunting and also penalized the team for 15 yards. Now, there’s a lesson for Nick Sirianni. Jordan Mailata said that SB LIX is in the rearview now. But to defend their title, they need to drive carefully. Too many bumps in the initial days can derail their tracks.

Ejection was a message. But will the league make the punishment bigger? A suspension isn’t off the table. Why? Because the NFL has been recording data all summer. respect the opponent, respect the game. The data tells the story. Taunting penalties were up 55% in 2024, and unsportsmanlike gestures were up a staggering 133%. The league has therefore decided to come down with a hard hand. Violent or offensive gestures, throat slashes, fake guns, sexually suggestive moves. It’s all now formalized, with clear language.

The league is getting stricter with such penalties. And there is a high chance that both of them might have to deal with financial fines, too.

Jalen Carter might get suspended

Jalen Carter’s spit? That lands at the very top of the disrespect pyramid. To let that slide with just an ejection would undermine the very point the league’s been hammering into teams. Under the fine schedule, unsportsmanlike conduct starts at $14,491 for a first offense. Taunting, $11,593. Fighting? More than $40K. If this gets tagged as conduct detrimental? It could jump straight to suspension, with the money barely the headline compared to the lost games.

The case is similar for Nolan Smith Jr. Under the current set of rules, the first taunting offense carries a fine of $11,593 while the second or subsequent offense carries a fine of $17,389. So, the Eagles need to be very careful.

And here’s the ripple effect. The Eagles didn’t just lose Carter for that opener. If the league tacks on a suspension, they risk disrupting the chemistry of a defensive line already reshuffled after Fletcher Cox’s retirement and Haason Reddick’s exit. While Smith’s role was supposed to expand, Bryce Huff was to be the able support. And Jalen Carter? He is meant to be the centerpiece. Instead, the narrative shifts to control, culture, and compliance on a disappointing opening night for the two stars.