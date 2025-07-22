Eagles Sign Browns Outcast to Add Defensive Depth; New DE Celebrates With 2-Word Message

After two years with the Browns, edge rusher Ogbonnia “Ogbo” Okoronkwo has found a new home.

Okoronkwo, 30, began his pro career as a fifth-round pick (No. 160 overall) by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent his first four seasons with the Rams, playing a rotational role on the edge and contributing to their Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In 2022, he joined the Houston Texans in free agency and later moved on to the Cleveland Browns, where he spent the past two years before being released earlier this offseason.

Now, he has taken over the internet with a two-word message on his X account, a rally cry of the Philadelphia Eagles! The words that sent the NFL community into a frenzy were, “Go birds!”

Over the course of 80 career games (13 starts), Okoronkwo has totaled 132 tackles, 17 sacks, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. He now joins an Eagles defense looking to add experienced depth and versatility to its front seven.

This is a developing story.