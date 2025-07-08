Eagles Star Confirms Howie Roseman’s Hand in Major Offensive Overhaul While Revealing Truth About Locker Room

How do you reinvent a team identity without completely blowing it up? For the Philadelphia Eagles, that question wasn’t answered with a splashy free agent signing or a dramatic draft trade. It was answered in silence with sacrifice and a shift behind closed doors, and what made it special was that it was led by players willing to change everything for the good of the system.

Ben VanSumeren didn’t need a history lesson when Leonard Weaver’s name came up. He already knew the legacy of the Pro Bowl fullback, the punishing blocks, and the three-way versatility that once thrilled fans in midnight green. So when the Eagles handed him Weaver’s No. 43 jersey and a playbook that screamed “old-school power football,” it wasn’t just symbolic. It was personal. And it was an indication that Philly’s offense was changing and the changes were already in the works.

Now, we know this wasn’t just a coaching decision. VanSumeren revealed something big yet touching with Inside The Birds that Eagles GM Howie Roseman was directly behind his permanent transition from linebacker to fullback, a role he’ll play full-time in 2025. “I’m gonna leave it in the hands of guys like Howie,” VanSumeren said, referencing the front office’s evaluation process. “They see me as being able to do that at fullback.” The move is part of a bigger offensive reset that gets rid of extra players, focuses on adaptability, and rewards the “try-hard” attitude that is common in the Philly locker room.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The former Michigan RB who later converted to linebacker at Michigan State had spent most of last season juggling two playbooks, attending defensive meetings while quietly learning the offensive installs from tight ends coach Jason Michael. By the season’s end, the experiment turned permanent. “It really wasn’t much of a conversation,” VanSumeren said. “That’s what I’m going to be doing moving forward.” He embraced it. No ego. Just grit.

AD

His story goes deeper than a switch in the position. After a major knee injury during a Friday walkthrough last November, VanSumeren underwent surgery and rebuilt his entire athletic profile. His force plate movements, top speed, and strength metrics? All better than before. “Every metric that I had before my injury is higher now,” he said. That mentality of coming back stronger than ever to train harder after a setback embodies what Roseman’s new roster strategy seems to reward: production over projection.

While VanSumeren’s transformation happened in the trenches, Roseman’s vision unfolded at the transaction wire. This offseason, the Eagles were sellers, not buyers, perhaps a rarity in the Roseman era. They sent out big names like Kenny Pickett, Bryce Huff, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. CBS Sports said those trades were among the best situational moves in the league. While Gardner-Johnson’s move to Houston caused the most excitement among fans.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Each trade was more than just a way to clear the cap. Tanner McKee took Pickett’s place as the backup since he was cheaper and more effective. Huff, who was a free agency flop, didn’t suit the plan. What about Gardner-Johnson? It was all about timing. For once, emotional leaders were seen as unnecessary because Philadelphia was getting ready for a youth-led restart and needed to be able to change its plans for the future.

That’s the paradox of the 2025 Eagles: a team not chasing headlines but crafting longevity. While fans wanted huge moves, Roseman quietly reshaped contracts, moved players up and down the depth chart, and let the culture speak for itself. VanSumeren stressed that the culture is based on hard work, not entitlement. “It’s the cool thing to go hard,” he said. “There’s not egos around the locker room… people care about performance. And that’s ultimately what it’s about.”

via Imago NEW ORLEANS, LA – FEBRUARY 09: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 scores touchdown on a tush push during Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs on February 9, 2025 at the Superdome in New Orleans, LA. Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 09 Super Bowl LIX – Eagles vs Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25020912

VanSumeren’s fullback transition, backed by Howie Roseman’s nod, is proof the Eagles aren’t just tweaking formations, and now they are reengineering identity. Whether the results show up immediately on Sundays or take shape across multiple seasons, one thing is clear: the rebuild isn’t loud. But it’s intentional.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And in Philly, that’s exactly the kind of football statement fans respect the most.