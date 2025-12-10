Eagles Star Goes After Refs’ Decision That Negatively Impacted A. J. Brown in Loss to Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata isn’t holding back after a costly flag wiped out wide receiver A.J. Brown’s touchdown in his team’s recent loss. The Eagles outgained the Los Angeles Chargers for most of the Monday Night game, but turnovers and miscues made them lose the game 22-19. Yet, Mailata believes the most frustrating moment in the game came on his controversial holding call.
“We overcame some early penalties – my penalty that cost us the seven points on the board,” Jordan Mailata said recently on Sports Radio WIP. “And kind of mad about that penalty – kind of pi–es me off. To be honest, I just don’t think that was a penalty.
“I don’t really say much about officiating. But I just think that it was such a little ticky tacky that flag because as I’m lying on the ground looking behind me, I’m just looking at Khalil Mack be lining straight for Jalen. And I’m sitting there like, oh my God, he’s going to get killed. Touchdown! Get up and see the flag, and I’m like, ‘Man, I wonder who’s who’s that on?’ And they call my number. But I’m like, how do I get a holding call? The guy has a straight line to Jalen Hurts.”
Jordan Mailata on his controversial holding call negating an A.J. Brown touchdown
“I just don’t think that was a penalty. I don’t want I don’t ever get into officiating and I’m always going to be the first one to put my hand up and say, I just think it was a little ticky tacky… https://t.co/brmLmQtNwS pic.twitter.com/LfTimRYsh9
— SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) December 10, 2025
