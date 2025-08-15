Eagles Veteran Delivers Retirement Ultimatum to Jalen Hurts After Eagles Struggled at Practice

The Eagles have spent all summer showing why their core is still one of the most intimidating in the NFL. Jalen Hurts leading the way, elite tackles locking down the edges, and a locker room that’s been through more big moments than most teams see in ten years. But the thing about a team like this? One sentence from a franchise leader can flip the whole mood in camp instantly. And this week, we got one of those moments. One of Philly’s longtime stars, the guy who’s been paid like a top name and played like one, let everyone know he’s thinking about the finish line, and he wants to get there on his terms. The peculiar part?

It’s predicated on the Eagles winning the Super Bowl this year. Wait…what? Lane Johnson might’ve made some fans not want another Super Bowl this year (an exaggeration, but you’ll understand the context). “If we win it all this year, I could be done. That’s how I feel.. I’m definitely looking next couple of years. I’m signed for two, this and next. Then I’ll really evaluate it. But if we win it all this year, it could be my last,” he said. A straightaway message for his QB, Jalen Hurts? At some point, it started to feel like the man would never retire. The man’s going strong at 35, after all!

You just know that this decision is more about his mind than his body. Because the guy is still putting up astonishing numbers. The 2024 pass-block win rate had him fourth among all tackles at 94%, and he was also top five in run-block win rate at 80%. You don’t see that two-way dominance every day.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The Eagles clearly know how much Lane means to this team, and they’re not shy about showing it. First, they handed him a one-year, $33.445 million extension ($30 million guaranteed!), locking him up through 2026. Then, this spring, they sweetened the deal even more by adding extra guarantees ($8 million) to keep him around even longer. They’re treating him like the franchise cornerstone he is, because let’s be real… he’s still playing like one.

If Lane actually calls it quits after a Super Bowl win, it’d be a game-changer for Jalen Hurts. For years, that right side with Lane has basically been “nothing to see here, pocket’s clean, carry on.” Losing that kind of reliability? Yeah, Hurts would definitely feel it. In 2024, that 94% pass-block win rate meant Hurts could hit his second read instead of bailing into a scramble drill. Ah, it’s too bad this came on a day when the Eagles struggled.

A chappy joint practice turns the volume up

Philly’s offense wasn’t exactly putting on a masterclass during Thursday’s media-open joint practice with the Browns. Firstly, there were quite a few absences. Way too many, actually. Lane Johnson got a “rest” day, which meant the Eagles were down three offensive starters with A.J. Brown (hamstring) and Landon Dickerson (knee) already out. Guard Kenyon Green (shoulder) and safety Lewis Cine (groin) were also sidelined, with Cine just popping up on the injury report.

With Lane Johnson out, Jordan Mailata had to deal with Myles Garrett camped out on his side for all practice. Mailata’s probably still got flashbacks from last year’s camp when Garrett wrecked him, Hurts, and the whole first-team offense. And yeah… Garrett pretty much won the day again at the line of scrimmage.

It wasn’t all on Mailata. On one dropback, center Cam Jurgens was late with the trap block on Garrett. Still, for a six-year vet who made second-team All-Pro last season, Mailata just didn’t have many answers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Feb 9, 2025 New Orleans, LA, USA Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. New Orleans Ceasars Superdome LA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20250209_jel_su5_447

On the other side, Hurts’ passing numbers didn’t look bad. The thing is, most of those completions were short throws or check-downs. Nothing wrong with taking what the defense gives you, but anytime Hurts tried to go past his first read, Jim Schwartz’s defense had him looking rushed or a little lost.

Red zone work was a mixed bag. For every good play, there was a bad one. A screen to Dallas Goedert got blown up by Browns rookie Mason Graham in the backfield. A jittery-looking Hurts zipped one through Ainias Smith’s hands. And a last-ditch corner fade to DeVonta Smith in the hurry-up was swatted away by Ward without much trouble.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even Hurts’ runs didn’t have their usual pop. An early draw worked, but the later versions didn’t get past the line. Yeah, the season opener against Dallas? The Eagles are not looking ready. Not yet.