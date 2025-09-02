Eagles Veteran’s Clears Message for Nick Sirianni After Landon Dickerson Suffered New Injury

The Eagles are one injury away from a meltdown… or maybe they’re not. The roster’s already walking a thin line heading into 2025 after Landon Dickerson‘s injury. But just when it looked like Nick Sirianni might be staring at another headache, a veteran voice stepped up with a message that could steady the ship.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When the reporters asked him if he was expected to start as a corner against the Cowboys if called upon, veteran cornerback Adoree’ Jackson‘s answer was something every DC dreams about from their CBs. According to beat reporter EJ Smith, on X, “Adoree’ Jackson wouldn’t say if he expects to start at corner against the Cowboys, but said he’s ready if it is him.” But the question is: how ready is he?

The Eagles brought him in for this exact moment. A reliable vet with 82 careers starts racking up over 400 tackles and 60-plus pass breakups along the way. The resume buys Sirianni some freedom. He can reshuffle the secondary without crossing his fingers, knowing Jackson’s polish trims the risk and keeps the defense from wobbling if one of the frontline guys goes down. But taking up the corner role is a whole different ball game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

We all know Jackson is not a stranger to versatility. He’s made a career out of it: outside, slot, even return work when needed. He’s not the modern prototype who erases WR1s in press coverage, but what he gives you is steadiness: disciplined technique, toughness in run fits, and a willingness to tackle in space.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And it’s not like Jackson’s walking into a solo assignment. He’s already been vocal about Cooper DeJean, calling out the player’s ability to slide outside with ease. He even joked that DeJean “has a little melanin” in how natural he looks flipping to the boundary.

And let’s be real. The Eagles are already juggling moving parts everywhere, and losing someone like Landon Dickerson usually means the offense has to shrink into survival mode. But having Jackson ready to slide into a heavy defensive role changes the math. It keeps Nick Sirianni from feeling like every drive has to be a masterpiece just to stay afloat.

AD

What losing Landon Dickerson means for Nick Sirianni’s Eagles?

Now, the underlying reason behind this entire conversation. Landon Dickerson sat out Monday with a back flare-up, not the knee/meniscus problem that had already slowed him earlier in camp. The team’s Week 1 injury report tagged him as a non-participant, and local beat writers confirmed the back is the culprit.

That’s a new, unwelcome storyline hanging over a Pro Bowl guard who’s supposed to be one of the anchors of this line heading into 2025. Yeah, the man is a three-time Pro Bowler with a 2024 extension, worth $84 million. Putting him among the league’s top-paid interior linemen, he is one of the reasons Jalen Hurts stayed upright during last year’s Super Bowl push.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Losing him, even for a little stretch, means backups logging high-stakes reps and more strain falling on the quarterback. Dickerson is central to how Philly’s offensive line functions.

In the short term, expect tweaks: quicker throws, more movement in protections, extra tight end help, and backs chipping on the edge. Sirianni’s likely to lean heavier on ball control and ground game until the line steadies, which circles back to why defensive steadiness (hello, Adoree) is valuable.