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ESPN Confirms Eagles’ Timeline for A.J. Brown Trade Amid Patriots Interest

Avik Das

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Mar 24, 2026 | 4:20 PM EDT

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ESPN Confirms Eagles’ Timeline for A.J. Brown Trade Amid Patriots Interest

Avik Das

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Mar 24, 2026 | 4:20 PM EDT

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A.J. Brown hasn’t been traded, and yet, the entire NFL offseason feels like it’s been rearranging itself around the possibility. After parting ways with last season’s standout wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, the New England Patriots brought in Romeo Doubs from the trade market, but a WR of Brown’s stature could still fit in amid the Super Bowl LX runner-up’s rumored link-up.

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“To my knowledge and my opinion, there is nothing between the Patriots and Eagles,” said ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Unsportsmanlike. “If the Eagles trade him after June 1st, there is extreme cap benefit; that’s what they would rather do. But just because they would rather do that doesn’t mean it will happen. And so, I’d still say that, of all the teams out there, the Patriots are by far the most likely landing spot, and the team that would express the most interest and has the greatest need, but it doesn’t mean it’s going to get done.”

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Recently, a rumor has floated that the Eagles and the Patriots have agreed to a handshake deal, but the veteran reporter firmly dismissed the truth behind it. The Birds are reportedly not in a rush to finalize any deal regarding the three-time Pro Bowler, who has been in Philadelphia since 2022.

The June 1 deadline will help the franchise to have major financial savings. If the star wide receiver is traded before June 1, his dead money will be $43.4 million, which will be carried by the Eagles.

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On the contrary, the organization could minimize the expense by trading him after June 1, when the dead cap will be reduced by approximately $27 million, and they will be liable to pay only $16.3 million. Hence, it’s not an immediate deal, with Nick Sirianni focused on adding more firepower to the offense through the upcoming NFL Draft and the open free agency market.

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After signing a contract extension, Brown’s current deal is valid until the end of the 2029 season, while his cap hit for the 2026 season is $23.3 million. Given his elite production, he certainly lives up to the price tag, and a top NFL side wouldn’t be too concerned about paying that salary.

The 28-year-old recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in the 2025 campaign. In fact, he reached that four-figure landmark in each of his four seasons with the Eagles, which is why Mike Vrabel is showing keen interest in him to bolster the offense for Drake Maye.

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The Patriots and Rams lead the race for A.J. Brown after June 1

Stefon Diggs was arguably the best Patriots receiver last season, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards and becoming Drake Maye’s most reliable hands. Despite the strong display, the franchise released him this offseason. They have signed Romeo Doubs, who is still chasing his first 1,000 receiving yards in his career after playing four NFL seasons.

A.J. Brown could be the answer to replace a premium WR like Diggs. Moreover, he is four years younger than Diggs, meaning he could be a dependable long-term option at wide receiver. If no handshake deal is reached between the two organizations, the chase could heat up after June 1.

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Besides the Pats, the Los Angeles Rams were also reportedly interested in the Pro Bowler, showing interest in the first week of free agency. After signing Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs, Brown’s massive salary stalled talks, but a deal could still happen after June 1.

Whether he pairs with Matthew Stafford or Drake Maye, Brown’s offensive presence could elevate any team into a serious championship contender, having already won Super Bowl LIX.

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Avik Das

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Avik Das is an NFL journalist at Essentially Sports, where he brings sharp insight to the league's biggest games and players. He is a fan of the Indianapolis Colts due to his family ties to the city. He loves following quarterbacks across the league, with Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady remaining his personal favorites. A graduate in English Literature, Avik possesses seven years of writing experience across top sports media brands prior to joining ES. Alongside the NFL, he has a strong understanding of professional wrestling and MMA, gained through years of newsroom experience in the combat sports field. He adds his sharp sports IQ, creative thinking, and storytelling ability to every story.

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Yogesh Thanwani

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