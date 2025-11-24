Ex-Eagles Star Assigns Blame to Saquon Barkley as Excuses Pile Up for Failing Run Game

Essentials Inside The Story Emmanuel Acho blasts Barkley for disappearing in pivotal Eagles loss

Saquon hits season-low 22 yards as Philly’s offense stalls again

Eagles face rising pressure with Bears looming and offense unraveling

One humbling loss to a bitter rival was all it took to expose the cracks in the Eagles. The loss against Dallas highlighted several problems within the team, with running back Saquon Barkley at the center of it. For an Eagles offense struggling to find its identity, the harshest criticism isn’t coming from the media, but from one of their own.

“To me, Saquon Barkley has been a non-factor this season,” said Emmanuel Acho on the Speakeasy podcast. “It is time we call it out. Last season, Saquon Barkley is the player of the year. For this season, Saquon Barkley is a disappearing act.”

The RB’s performance during 2025 has failed to grab the former Eagles LB’s attention. Against Dallas, his rushing yard total hit a new low for the season at 22. The current season is nothing like the previous one.

In fact, it was not just Acho. Barkley himself addressed this.

“I wouldn’t say frustrated. More disappointed in myself,” Barkley said after the loss. “Not frustrated with anybody else. I’m a big believer that the run game starts with me and ends with me. I’m in a little funk right now. Just gotta break it.”

Against the Cowboys, Barkley was constantly slipping, and it did not go unnoticed. He only made 10 carries with an average of 2.2 yards per carry. His fumble in the second half also proved costly for his team. However, it is not just the RB; the entire offense has failed to run the ball during the 2025 season.

The Philadelphia Eagles were running hot with a four-game winning streak. Despite having an 8-3 record in the league and standing first in the NFC East, their offensive woes have come to light.

The Eagles have failed to carry the spark from their last season

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offense has swung wildly between explosive bursts and prolonged stagnation, a stark drop-off from last year’s championship form. Their run game has lost its edge, ranking only 17th in explosive rush rate after routinely gashing defenses a season ago. Injuries have weakened an offensive line that once set the tone, and Jalen Hurts’ long-standing issues as a passer have been magnified in Kevin Patullo’s static scheme, especially against zone looks.

Against the Cowboys, the QB Jalen Hurts had only 39 rushing yards. Tank Bigsby was even worse, with 1 carry for 8 yards. Last season, Barkley amassed over 2,000 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Compared to those heights, Barkley has only produced 4 touchdowns for over 600 rushing yards this season.

Up next, the Eagles will face the Chicago Bears at home. The Bears also boast a great form, with a similar 8-3 record. With the Eagles facing problems on the offensive end, it will be up to HC Nick Sirianni to handle the situation accordingly.

After their performance against the Cowboys, the HC did not hesitate to take the blame. It will now be interesting to see whether the Eagles bounce back or face further criticism for their underwhelming performances.