Ex-Eagles Star Questions $78M Jordan Davis Extension As Howie Roseman Urged To Keep A.J. Brown

As the Philadelphia Eagles continue to extend contracts, questions are being raised about the players chosen to sign them. A former Eagle star has questioned the extension of a 26-year-old defensive tackle, suggesting it could put proven talent at stake, such as Jalen Carter.

“I don’t know if I would have paid Jordan all that bread like that, right?” LeSean McCoy said on Speakeasy. “I guess I see he’s a good kid. They love him in the locker room. Jordan Davis is smart. He’s getting better, right? He worked on his body. He had a dominant year this year, but Jalen Carter is so good, man. So now you’re not going to pay two guys in the middle that much money, so they’re probably going to move Jalen Carter.”

Though McCoy admitted that Jordan Davis had a dominant year and that the player’s locker room presence was good, he still questioned the decision. To the former running back, this could cost the franchise its 24-year-old defensive tackle.

Carter was drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft and is still under his $21.8 million rookie contract. He’s also eligible for a contract extension as the fifth-year option available on his deal. Because of his Pro Bowl appearances, his fifth-year option salary has jumped to $27.127 million.

Recently, defensive tackle Jordan Davis signed a three-year, $78 million contract extension with Philadelphia, meaning he’ll earn about $26 million annually. After sealing the deal, the Eagles may be unable to add Carter’s extension, with about $13.6 million in cap space at the moment.

Now, just days before the start of free agency, Jeremy Fowler reported that teams have been calling the Eagles to inquire about a potential trade for Carter.

“With defensive tackle Jordan Davis now extended, Philly also must weigh whether to extend Jalen Carter, who is eligible for a new deal,” Fowler wrote. “I’m told Philly has received trade calls on Carter.”

McCoy also called Carter “the most disruptive” and the best among the group, adding during the segment that he didn’t like the idea of choosing Davis over Carter. However, the Eagles might prefer to keep Davis because of his reliability and fewer off-field concerns compared to Carter.

“Jordan Davis, basically, you’re saying we’re going to keep him over Jalen Carter?” McCoy added. “I’m thinking I don’t know if I like that.”

Carter’s achievements tell a strong story as well. He’s a two-time Pro Bowler and has already won the Super Bowl with the team. In his three seasons with the Eagles, he has recorded 108 tackles and 13.5 sacks in 43 games. Meanwhile, Davis has posted 162 tackles and 8 sacks in 64 games over four seasons.

While Carter’s future remains under scrutiny, the conversation has once again started shifting toward A.J. Brown.

LeSean McCoy picks AJ Brown over Carter in Eagles debate

During the segment, Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy also discussed wide receiver A.J. Brown. Acho believes Brown is currently more valuable to the Philadelphia Eagles than defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

“I was thinking about this like who’s more valuable to the Eagles today,” Acho said. “I think A.J. Brown. I think A.J. Brown is more valuable to the Eagles because the Eagles offense is the one that’s the question mark.”

Last season, the Eagles’ defense ranked 13th, allowing an average of 314.2 yards per game, whereas their offense ranked 24th with a 311.2-yard average. Regardless, Brown delivered yet another 1,000-plus-yard season, finishing with 78 receptions in 15 games while playing a key offensive position.

The former Eagles running back clearly values Brown highly and said he wouldn’t want to see him traded. “So, they’re probably going to move Jalen Carter and then A.J. Brown,” McCoy added. “A.J. Brown’s a dog. Yeah. And he’s proven every single year for the most part. I wouldn’t want to trade A.J. I mean, I think A.J.’s so good.”

Out of seven seasons, he has accumulated over 1,000 receiving yards in six different seasons. With that said, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman understands the value of a veteran wide receiver and is not ready to move him at just any price.

Reportedly, the New England Patriots offered a first-round and a third-round pick in the NFL Draft for Brown, but Roseman declined the offer. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Eagles are believed to be seeking a first-round pick and a second-round pick.

Brown also signed a three-year, $96 million contract extension through 2029 with Philadelphia. Because of that, the Eagles may not move on from him unless they receive their full asking price.