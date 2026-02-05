Ex-Eagles Star Points Fingers for A.J. Brown’s Struggles as Nick Sirianni Set to Cut Ties With WR

Essentials Inside The Story A.J. Brown and the Eagles are currently on crossroads as the star WR has been lashing out at his teammates and HC for some time now

Reports suggest that only Brown shouldn't be blamed as there are multiple reasons behind the fallout

During the Eagles' 23-19 playoff loss, Brown was seen arguing with head coach Nick Sirianni

The fallout between wide receiver A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles has been a major talking point lately, with concerns pointing to his declining performance. For example, in the NFC Wild Card 23-19 loss to the 49ers, he dropped two catches, including one in the last quarter that could have changed the game’s outcome. However, an ex-Eagles player believes that it was a systemic failure, and blaming A.J. Brown solely doesn’t help with the situation.

“There’s some accountability on his [A.J. Brown] part too,” Owens told Sports Illustrated’s Claudette Montana. “He knows he has to play better. But I didn’t know that and the thing with Saquon Barkley, he didn’t have the year that he had the year prior, and it’s obviously due to an offensive coordinator. You have a difference in philosophies, play calling. All of those things matter. When you’re winning and you’re in the game and you’re a player, you know how you’re supposed to win.”

Owens said while reflecting on Brown’s tough season. He isn’t buying the idea that it was all because of A.J, pointing to deeper issues with Philadelphia’s offense.

Calling A.J. Brown his “good friend,” Owens revealed that he sensed something was off when Brown raised his concerns early in the season. He acknowledged that Brown was responsible for his shortcomings. Well, there were plenty this season. Not breaking one’s own records every year is understandable, but his poor showing in crucial matchups was a big letdown.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Championship-Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles Jan 26, 2025 Philadelphia, PA, USA Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 and wide receiver A.J. Brown 11 celebrate after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field PA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBillxStreicherx 20250126_jcd_sq4_0082

According to Owens, former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo’s system didn’t sit well with the WR. His conservative, run-first, and stagnant philosophy reportedly frustrated A.J. The offense ranked 24th in the league in total yards, scoring just 311.2 yards per game. Moreover, Owens highlighted that they didn’t score enough despite having top receivers like Brown, DeVonta Smith, and tight end Dallas Goedert.

Calling them a “recipe for disaster,” the former WR felt the Eagles should have been overwhelming defenses. But they weren’t, and it says a lot about the team’s overall offensive struggles.

“Everybody wants to say he was sending cryptic, subliminal messages,” Owens added. “I understood it. And he wasn’t, they weren’t winning like they should have been winning.”

It was more about a lack of offensive dominance than Brown’s attitude. While Owens sides with him, the latest reports suggest that HC Nick Sirianni may move on from A.J. Brown.

Nick Sirianni may say goodbye to Brown this offseason

While general manager Howie Roseman may have mentioned how hard it is to find a “great player” like Brown, it doesn’t guarantee the WR a seat with the Eagles for the upcoming season. anything. According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the situation may ultimately end with the star wide receiver playing elsewhere.

“I still don’t really have my own opinion yet on that whole situation,” Russini told PHLY Eagles. “I have a feeling it’s going to resolve itself by A.J. no longer being in Philly. That’s why I think it’s got in his head. I don’t know that for a fact yet. I wouldn’t be surprised if they move him to a place like New England, a team that’s playing in the Super Bowl.”

Brown’s name has especially come up in trade talks since the Niners edged them out in the wild-card round. During the game, Brown was seen arguing with Nick Sirianni on the sideline. With only three catches for 25 yards and two costly drops, his performance also mirrored the tension.

Currently, A.J. Brown is on a $96 million contract that runs through 2029, but Russini believes Philly can fetch a second-round pick in exchange. And if the team releases him after June 1, it can save $5-$7 million in cap credit and $1.65 million in salary cap.

Imago January 11, 2025, Baltimore, Md, United States: Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry during pregame, before the AFC wild-card game in Baltimore. Baltimore United States – ZUMAm67_ 20250111_zaf_m67_036 Copyright: xKarlxMertonxFerronx

A team that continues to emerge as a potential suitor for the WR is the Baltimore Ravens. On Wednesday, running back Derrick Henry added more fuel to the fire by highlighting a possible reunion after the two previously played together with the Tennessee Titans from 2019 to 2021.

“We’d gladly love to have him,” said Henry during his appearance on the Up & Adams Show With Kay Adams. “A.J.’s a dog. I played with A.J. in Tennessee, and [Lamar Jackson] loves playing with guys who have that dog mentality. Please, A.J., come to Baltimore. Let’s go get this ring. You got one in Philly — y’all did that. Now come to Baltimore.”

With trust issues and personal differences, A.J. Brown’s future in Philadelphia indeed feels uncertain, but no one knows yet what will eventually happen. If a trade opens up, Brown can help bring more versatility to the Ravens offense, a room that is already turning out to be explosive with each passing year.