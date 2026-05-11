Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Eagles’ Fred Johnson of Abandoning Her While Pregnant and Jumping Back on Dating Apps

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ offensive tackle Fred Johnson has mostly stayed out of controversies throughout the seven seasons of his NFL career. As a journeyman in the league, he has already played for five teams and is considered to be a reliable backup for the Eagles in the OT position. While he has largely never grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons, his former partner has accused him of something that will definitely not go down well among people in the NFL community.

His pregnant ex-girlfriend, Lyss Okada, has accused him of walking away from the relationship while she is just a month away from the due date.

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“Hypothetically, if a man were to kick out his eight-month pregnant girlfriend and unborn daughter and be on Hinge the very next day looking for women to have fun with,” said Lyss Okada about Fred in a TikTok video. “Hypothetically, you would not think that man is a good man or a good father.”

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In the clip, Lyss is seen sitting inside her car with a mountain of luggage bags stacked behind her. It appears she may have made the video not long after moving out of the Eagles star’s house.

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During the tenure of their relationship, the former couple shared a home. Even though there is no credible information about when their relationship officially began, Lyss started posting pictures of herself attending the Eagles games during the final couple of months of 2025.

The former lovebirds broke their pregnancy news to the world at the arrival of the new year by posting a video on Instagram.

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“Guess who’s starting the New Year with a bundle of joy,” wrote Lyss on Instagram.

Shortly after the pregnancy announcement, they had a gender reveal party, confirming they were about to welcome a little daughter.

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An eight-month pregnant Lyss was not just shown the door by her former partner, but also immediately hopped onto the dating app Hinge in search of a new romance. While the allegation has garnered attention online, the NFL star is yet to break the silence or share his side of the story.

“I just truly think it’s time people stop blaming women for the partners they choose, and start blaming partners for pretending to be something that they are not,” she said in another TikTok video. “What I’ve realized is there are so many people quick to say, ‘what did you do’ or ‘you knew what you were getting yourself into. That is not true. No woman ever knowingly goes into a situation thinking this person is going to hurt me, this person is going to lie to me, this person is going to be a completely different person to the one he is showing me.”

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As Fred deals with the storm surrounding the off-field situation, he has ensured his place in the Philadelphia locker room for one more season after re-signing this offseason.

Fred Johnson re-signed with the Eagles this offseason

Fred Johnson started his NFL career in 2019, but he arrived at the Lincoln Financial Field in 2022, becoming an important rotational player. His 2025 contract was valid for a year, and it expired after the season when the franchise failed to defend their Super Bowl and got eliminated in the Wild Card Round.

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Although the OT became a free agent in the off-season, he re-signed for $2.1 million, which includes a guaranteed money of $800,000. It is a slight increase from his previous contract with the team that paid him $1.3 million. The Eagles wanted to retain their former Super Bowl champion and continue having a veteran in the locker room.

When the new season starts, he will be 29 years old. He is a reliable backup option for starters like Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson. He has featured in 51 games for the two-time Super Bowl champions, but earned 14 starts— all in the past two seasons. After 8 starts last season, he will look to push the number higher this season. While the off-the-field issues continue to pile up, Johnson will be hoping to continue his offseason preparations and help the Eagles get back to Super Bowl contention. The Eagles had some big picks in the draft. However, they will need veterans like Johnson to be available to mentor the youngsters and show them the Eagles’ playbook.