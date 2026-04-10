Eagles Expected to Get “Aggressive” for Top College Football WR Amid AJ Brown Trade Rumors

Essentials Inside The Story Trade whispers aren't fading in Philly

Tension around A.J. Brown still hangs in the air

The Eagles might be preparing for a big shift at wide receiver

The Philadelphia Eagles might be ready to go “aggressive” to bolster their wide receiver corps. With tensions still lingering between A.J. Brown and Philly, his chances of landing on the chopping block run high. With that scenario in mind, the 2024 Super Bowl winner may target the top college wide receiver to restore its offensive identity. ESPN’s new draft just revealed who that player could be and where they fit into the team’s roster.

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With nine total selections in possession, the Eagles can go big in the 2026 NFL Draft. The top picks among those include the No. 23 in the first round and the No. 54 in the second. According to ESPN’s latest draft, Philadelphia is expected to use its first-round selection on one of this year’s top wide receivers: Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson. The player will be available on the board in the 17-20 range.

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“Circle the Eagles as a team that could get aggressive in trading up for a receiver. Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State) is a player to watch, as he could still be on the board in the Nos. 17-20 range. GM Howie Roseman is notorious for drafting replacements for veterans a year in advance,” draft analyst Jordan Reid said.

Additionally, the draft considered the opinions of each team’s reporters and draft analysts Matt Miller and Reid. Philadelphia’s current WR group includes DeVonta Smith as their primary option, with veterans Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore providing support and complementing Smith’s play. Tyson and Smith could be an inexpensive and effective duo if they build enough chemistry and understanding.

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Meanwhile, Tyson started his college career in 2022 with Colorado Boulder under Deion Sanders’ leadership. He transferred to Arizona State Sun Devils the following year and played only three games due to injury. However, the 21-year-old made an explosive comeback in 2024, serving as Arizona’s WR1. He amassed 1,101 receiving yards and caught 75 passes while hauling in ten touchdowns.

While the epic run placed him among college football’s elite receivers, it couldn’t be mirrored in 2025. Tyson made only nine appearances this past season due to hamstring issues, recording 61 passes for 711 yards and eight touchdowns. In December 2025, the player declared for this year’s draft. Tyson didn’t return for the 2025 Sun Bowl because of injury and training for pre-draft events. His team eventually lost to Duke University.

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Had he appeared in that game and played like his usual self, Arizona could have won, and he would have been the top receiver of his class. Unfortunately, he could perform only the bench press at the NFL scouting combine, leaving coaches confused about where to put him on their draft board. But 26 reps on the bench press at the Combine reveal his wiry frame. Even his college career has many coaches rooting for him, and that’s why he is still considered one of the top prospects.

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In Philadelphia’s case, his case becomes even stronger because of lingering uncertainty around A.J. Brown’s future with the team.

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A.J. Brown’s trade rumors heat up amid internal tensions

The Eagles have been undecided about A.J. Brown since the beginning of this offseason. Even if the organization has made up its mind internally, it has released no public statement that confirms anything. As for the issues between Philadelphia and Brown, they have been all over the news for months now. But things worsened after the team’s wild-card loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

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During the game, he and head coach Nick Sirianni engaged in a brief verbal spat on the sideline. It didn’t look good on camera and highlighted the team’s internal issues. With three catches for 25 yards and two drops, Brown let the team down in the most important match. There have been rumors about his potential exit since then, with reporters and experts tying him to the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens.

“I still don’t really have my own opinion yet on that whole situation,” reporter Diana Russini told PHLY Eagles. “I have a feeling it’s going to resolve itself by A.J. no longer being in Philly. That’s why I think it’s got in his head. I don’t know that for a fact yet. I wouldn’t be surprised if they move him to a place like New England, a team that’s playing in the Super Bowl.”

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But after Philly’s offensive overhaul that included additions of Sean Mannion, Josh Grizzard, and Ryan Mahaffey, some believe that Brown should stay around.

“…If you’re going to give a guy like Sean Mannion the full offensive reign and let him bail out his staff, I think you got to give him a chance to try and make it work with AJ Brown and try to keep him on the roster,” insider Devin Jackson told EssentiallySports. “So, I’m leaning towards that he’s going to stay on the roster at this current juncture.”

“I just think you can’t bring in a guy that is inexperienced calling plays and you’re trying to keep the Super Bowl window open,” he added. “And financially, you’re going to have to eat a big cap hit potentially. So, I think he’s on a roster in September. If things don’t go well, though, the first month or two, I could see them moving off him before a trade deadline.”

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Currently, Brown is under a $96 million contract that runs through 2029. According to Russini, Philly can acquire a second-round pick by trading him. Moreover, a post-June 1 release could save the team $5-$7 million in cap credit and $1.65 million in salary cap. If Brown leaves, Tyson’s addition could easily be his finest successor.