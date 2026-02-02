Fact Check: Did Vic Fangio Retire? Explaining Rumors on Eagles DC’s Future

The Philadelphia Eagles did not get the follow-up season they imagined after winning the Super Bowl the year before. Instead, frustration piled up, and now the focus has shifted toward rebuilding for the upcoming year. As that process begins, one major question looms over the franchise. Will defensive coordinator Vic Fangio return, or is retirement finally on the table?

As of now, Fangio has not publicly made a final call. However, according to insider Richard Johnson, the outlook does not sound encouraging for the Birds in the City of Brotherly Love.

“Just when things couldn’t seem worse for the #Eagles, Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio texted me that he plans to retire,” Johnson reported on X.

Moreover, Johnson added more context behind that message and why frustration may be playing a role.

“‘Things would have been different’ if HC Nick Sirianni was good enough to hire one of the top offensive coordinators on the market to compliment him.”

At the same time, PhillyVoice reached out to the Eagles to get clarity on Fangio’s status, hoping to cool the growing speculation around Lincoln Financial Field.

However, the organization chose not to provide answers, at least for now. Consequently, that silence has only added to the mystery.

Stay tuned. This is a developing story!