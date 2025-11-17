Eagles Feel Something’s Not Right With Jalen Hurts as Nick Sirianni Gets Bad News After Lions Game

The Philadelphia Eagles might have won their Week 11 game, but not without a hefty cost. Their QB Jalen Hurts’ performance has taken a noticeable dip over the last two games, and the problem doesn’t seem to be physical. Franchise legend Seth Joyner recently revealed his conversation with an Eagles insider on the concerning issue.

“I work with an Eagles’ insider, and we had an in-depth conversation last night on our postgame show, and it seems to him that there is some consternation when it comes to Jalen,” Joyner revealed on SPORTSRADIO 94WIP. “Not only in the locker room, but in the organization, and that’s problematic because from the outside looking in, you would never think that.”

These comments came even after a 16-9 win over the Detroit Lions. Joyner spoke about how Hurts’ behavior was bordering on “insubordination,” a concern that would certainly not sit well with the Eagles’ franchise. Further highlighting how things unexpectedly change forms in-game, the legendary linebacker added:

“There’s certain ways he likes to run things,” he said. “There are things they (the team) run in practice…you get in the game, and he goes off on his own tangent.”

For a quarterback whose numbers have hovered around a 70% completion rate all season, his recent dip in form has been concerning. Coupled with frustrations over offensive calls, which he publicly attributed to Kevin Patullo, the situation paints a troubling picture for a team on an 8‑2 record; One that only worsened after the game with the news of Lane Johnson’s serious injury.

Eagles and Nick Sirianni receive bad news after a win

Head coach Nick Sirianni received troubling news after the game, learning that All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson suffered a Lisfranc injury. The setback threatens to sideline one of the league’s most reliable linemen for multiple weeks, potentially forcing the team to reshuffle its offensive line in the coming games.

The injury occurred early in the first quarter during a play involving Saquon Barkley, forcing Fred Johnson to step in at right tackle. While preliminary reports suggest the injury is not season-ending, Johnson may need to be placed on injured reserve, guaranteeing at least a four-week absence and creating a significant challenge to Nick Sirianni’s offense.

“We’ll see with Lane,” Sirianni recently said when addressing the issue. “I know he’ll do everything he can to get back as quick as he can. Obviously, you all saw the report, and we’ll see where that leads. I’ll have more information as we continue on throughout the week.”

With just one touchdown in his last two games, Jalen Hurts’ peak form seems to be slipping. As the Eagles prepare for a rematch against the Dallas Cowboys, all eyes will be on Hurts to see if he can correct his recent mistakes and recapture the rhythm that made him one of the league’s most dangerous quarterbacks earlier this season.