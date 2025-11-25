Former Eagles QB Says A.J. Brown May Receive Tyreek Hill Treatment Amid Jalen Hurts’ Drama

The Philadelphia Eagles are at a crossroads due to the increasing issues within the team. Even though they boast an impressive record of 8-2, the offense has been a steady disappointment. Evidenced by wrong play-calling choices, what has also been a significant issue is the noticeable tension between star quarterback Jalen Hurts and all-pro wide receiver A.J. Brown.

An observation from Eagles legend Donovan McNabb indicates that the organization might have to take a drastic step like the Kansas City Chiefs took with the problematic star receiver Tyreek Hill. In his appearance on SportsRadio 94WIP, McNabb highlighted, “I’m glad you brought that up with Kansas City because he’s [Andy Reid] been going out,” referring to Reid’s track record of success.

He further added about the decision to trade Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins before the 2022 season, “But what did he do? He pulled away one of the toxic parts of it, and that was when he decided to go a different direction, you know, from Tyreek. When he went away from the Tyreek situation, everybody was saying, ‘What? They’re not the same team. And Patrick’s not going to be the same type of quarterback without Tyreek.’ And they’ve been to multiple Super Bowls after.”

The Chiefs’ GM, Brett Veach, as well as the head coach, Andy Reid, had already talked about the fact that losing Hill might be painful, but in the long term, it could strengthen the franchise. Veach told Reid that, given the opportunity to get a first- and a second-round pick, one would have to consider it. And that is what did happen. Without Hill, the offense of the Chiefs didn’t collapse.

As of Week 9 of 2022, Kansas City was second in total yards per game (403.3), first in points per game (31.9), first in yards per play (6.3), and first in EPA per play (0.22), which is statistically equal to their 2018 season when they averaged 35.3 points per game as MVPs.

So, the context for McNabb’s controversial take stems exactly from this approach that the Chiefs took then. And it adds value given the weeks of deteriorating offensive performance by the Eagles. According to The Athletic, offensive players, such as A.J. Brown, are becoming frustrated with the conservative playstyle of Hurts, including his inability to target tight windows with zone coverage.​

And adding on to this pressure is that the statistical picture is particularly grim for AJ Brown.

A.J. Brown’s chemistry with Jalen Hurts is under scrutiny

Brown is on pace for career lows across multiple receiving categories. 65 receptions, 777 yards, and just five touchdowns, despite being given 11 targets in the Lions game alone. Earlier in the season, while streaming video games, Brown characterized the Eagles’ environment as a “s***show.”

Most tellingly, on November 21, when directly asked about his relationship with Jalen Hurts during a pregame interview with Dallas, Brown shut down the question entirely by saying, “Ask me about Dallas,” refusing any elaboration. After coming to Philadelphia in 2022, Brown was not another person in the rotation; he turned out to be the weapon of Jalen Hurts. The two clicked immediately.

Brown followed up with back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons, recorded over 1400 yards in 2022 and 2023, and even received AP MVP votes due to the centrality he brought to the Eagles offense. However, the ecosystem of his surroundings has changed since then. The passing game has been more of a burden to Dallas Goedert. But still, A.J. Brown remains the team leader with 457 receiving yards, which is still better than Goedert, who has 356.

The Eagles will now have the Chicago Bears in Week 13, with great playoff chances for both 8-3 competitors. And everyone will be watching Brown to know whether he will be able to reignite his chemistry with Hurts and bring stability to the offense.