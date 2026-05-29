Fred Johnson’s Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend Shares Personal Update After Accusing Eagles Star of Kicking Her Out

“So I am no longer homeless,” Okada said in a TikTok video later shared by Dov Kleiman on X. “I was able to get my own place, which I always was able to do. Moved in, getting everything figured out. Eight months pregnant and moving again for the third time in three months is really not an easy thing. But look at me, still alive, still kicking, still growing a whole human and still smiling at the end of it.”

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While it is still unclear exactly when Johnson and Okada’s relationship began, the first glimpse of the couple together on social media dates back to September 2025. A few months later, they shared news of their growing family, announcing the pregnancy in December before revealing the baby’s gender in January this year. It is important to note that reportedly those posts have now been updated, with Johnson’s tags and mentions removed from Okada’s social media accounts.

By late April, fans began noticing subtle changes online. Okada’s last post with Johnson came during a trip to a farmer’s market in mid-April. Johnson was not present in pictures or videos taken during the celebration of her birthday and babymoon getaway, causing people to speculate that things had changed.

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Then, on May 8, Okada publicly accused Johnson of forcing her out of their home while she was eight months pregnant. She also claimed that he joined the dating app Hinge shortly afterward, questioning his character and criticizing women who interacted with him online.

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In her latest video, she spoke about learning to rely on herself and encouraged other women going through similar situations to stay strong and independent.

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“For any woman seeing this, you do not need a man. Baby mama or not, I was always going to be fine with or without him,” Okada said.

Okada also responded to criticism from people who accused her of seeking attention or financial support. According to her, that was never the motivation behind speaking publicly.

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“It’s obviously not the family that I wanted,” Okada said. “I think that part will always upset me because, as much as everyone believes that I wanted the money, I really just wanted a family. But my daughter and I will be okay.”

The attention surrounding the situation comes only a couple of months after Johnson signed a one-year, $2.1 million contract with the Eagles ahead of his eighth NFL season. As the latest update surfaces, it adds fuel to an already heated controversy sparked by the initial TikTok video, with Johnson choosing a cryptic approach.

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Fred Johnson shares cryptic post after ex-girlfriend’s allegations

The situation first became public earlier this month when Alyssa Okada shared a series of emotional TikTok videos that quickly gained traction online. In one video posted May 8, Okada sat in her car with two pink suitcases behind her as she spoke about the breakup.

“Just a quick question,” Okada said in the video. “Hypothetically, if a man were to kick out his eight-month pregnant girlfriend and unborn daughter to then be on Hinge the very next day looking for women to have fun with, hypothetically, you would not think that that type of man is a good man or a good father. You would probably not think that that type of man has integrity or morals or any form of decency, right?”

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The clip quickly spread across social media, drawing strong reactions from fans. While many sympathized with Okada, others criticized her for taking the situation public. Days later, she responded in another video.

“I am so used to people’s judgments and opinions,” she said in a follow-up post on May 11. “But what I’ve realized is there are so many people quick to say, ‘you knew what you were getting into,’ that is not true.”

Johnson has mostly stayed silent throughout the controversy, though fans noticed cryptic social media posts. On May 11, the Eagles lineman shared a brief message online.

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“God isn’t bringing me this far just to leave me,” he wrote. “This too shall pass. I love you all.”

According to the New York Post, Johnson also reposted messages about rumors and resilience on Instagram.

“The hardest flex isn’t revenge. It’s watching someone who tried to destroy you realize you survived without ever mentioning their name,” his message read.

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While Okada has continued speaking openly about the breakup, Johnson has yet to directly address the allegations.