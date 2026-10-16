Eagles Get Concerning Update on Jalen Hurts’ Return Timeline After QB Ruled out vs Panthers

The Eagles’ offense runs through Jalen Hurts, and Philadelphia planned to have him under center against the Panthers. But the quarterback has been ruled out, and the latest update on his return timeline is a concerning one. For a team that has leaned on its starter to set the pace each week, the question now is how long it will have to play without him.

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“It’s usually 45 days to potentially three months on oral anticoagulants, and that’s just to make sure that blood clot goes away.” Dr. Ryan Schreiter, Temple University orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine physician, said. “It goes away. Now, if he keeps getting the ultrasounds and it goes away, that’s the art of medicine.”

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Jalen Hurts will sit out Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers because of a superficial blood clot in his calf, the Eagles announced Thursday.

The trouble traces back to Philadelphia’s Week 4 loss to the Rams, where Hurts got cleated. He first mentioned calf issues on Oct. 8, got treatment, and landed on the injury report the next day as a full practice participant before the team flew to London to face the Jaguars.

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An evaluation in London on Saturday revealed the clot. Still, the Eagles said medical staff and doctors decided “Jalen could safely play” against Jacksonville. Then a follow-up exam on Wednesday “revealed movement in the small blood clot,” which prompted Thursday’s news.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show that Hurts won’t return to the field until the “situation is solved.”

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The team walked through the timeline in its statement.

“On Thursday, October 8th, Jalen visited the training room after practice requesting treatment for his calf,” the team said. “He informed the medical staff he had been cleated during the Rams game on October 4th. This was his first treatment session for the calf injury following the game, after having practiced in full both Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, Jalen received treatment, practiced in full, and was added to the practice report.”

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The Eagles haven’t said which vein is affected, how big the clot is, or how close it sits to deeper veins. They also haven’t said whether Hurts will take blood thinners, and they haven’t announced a diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis or pulmonary embolism.

Hurts kept his own comments vague.

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“It was a very unique experience, to say the least,” he said. “I don’t want to get into the details of kind of leading up to the game and whatnot. But got nicked up in the Rams game.”

Hurts is out for Week 6, and nobody knows yet whether he’ll miss more time. The team says it is working out the “appropriate course of treatment” and has been in touch with the NFL.

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Hurts leaves behind a rough start to the season. Through five games, he has completed 89 of 154 passes for 933 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions, and the Eagles sit at 2-3 after three straight losses. That makes the timing of this news even tougher for a struggling offense.

Tanner McKee, who has played six NFL games in his career since being drafted in 2023, will start in his place.

Tanner McKee ready to take over for Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts delivered the diagnosis to McKee on Thursday, on the way to the Eagles’ walkthrough.

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“He just kind of turned to me and said, ‘Looks like you’re going to be the guy this week,’” McKee said.

McKee first saw significant playing time in 2024 when injuries forced him into action in Week 17. With Jalen Hurts in concussion protocol and backup Kenny Pickett sidelined by a rib injury during the game, McKee stepped in and completed three passes, two of which resulted in touchdowns.

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He then started the Eagles’ regular-season finale against the Giants, throwing for 269 yards and two touchdowns on 27-of-41 passing in a 20-13 win. He later watched from the sidelines as Philadelphia won the Super Bowl.

McKee next started in Week 18 of the following season, when the Eagles rested their starters after securing their postseason spot. As the team’s primary backup quarterback, he got the opportunity to lead the offense. McKee threw for 241 yards and a touchdown but also recorded the first interception of his career in a loss to the Washington Commanders.

Hurts also made sure McKee felt supported.

“He expressed confidence, and then we had a conversation about why and different things like that,” he added. “And he’s an unbelievable teammate. Expressed a lot of confidence in me and just said he’s gonna have my back if I need anything. So he’s obviously an unbelievable resource for me. He’s been a great resource for me every game that we’ve been together for the last four years. And he’s gonna continue to be that…”

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That support stuck with him.

“And so I’m ready and excited to make the best of this opportunity.”

Now, McKee has to help steady a season that has already been hit hard by injuries. The Eagles are hoping Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith can return soon after a string of losses that has frustrated fans, especially with the team just two years removed from a Super Bowl title.