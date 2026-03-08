Eagles Get $30M Update on Jalen Carter After Jordan Davis Extension Shakes Up Market

Essentials Inside The Story Jordan Davis extension shakes defensive tackle market across the league.

Eagles receive $30M update regarding Jalen Carter’s future deal.

Davis's contract triggers ripple effect impacting Carter’s outlook.

When an elite player secures a massive contract extension, it can create ripple effects, directly impacting another star player’s future. The Philadelphia Eagles‘ defensive tackle Jordan Davis just signed a contract extension, and the deal is projected to secure a big bag for the fellow nose tackle, Jalen Carter, per NFL-credentialed journalist Arye Pulli.

“Jalen Carter is directly impacted by Jordan Davis’ $26M/yr deal,” said Arye on X. “Carter *should* get more, and there’s no doubt that his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, will push him near $30M/yr.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On March 7, 2026, Davis signed a new contract extension with the two-time Super Bowl Champions, worth $78 million for 3 years, which includes $65 million in guaranteed money. His annual salary is set to be $26 million, and the contract runs till the end of the 2029 season. The extension makes him the highest-paid nose tackle in NFL history.

The 26-year-old was a first-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft. From his sophomore year, he became a regular starter and a pivotal member of the Eagles’ defense, featuring in all games since the 2023 campaign. Currently, he has 8 career sacks and 162 career tackles alongside 12 QB hits.

ADVERTISEMENT

In comparison, Jordan’s teammate and fellow defensive tackle, Jalen Carter, has a considerably better record on the gridiron. He was a first-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft. While both won Super Bowl LIX, Carter added two Pro Bowl honors to his resume, an accolade Jordan is yet to achieve. Despite playing one fewer season, the 24-year-old has more sacks than his counterpart (13.5).

ADVERTISEMENT

Carter’s rookie contract still has two seasons left, but the Eagles would likely welcome the opportunity to lock up his services for the long term, given his incredible production and consistency for the last few seasons. Considering his numbers are better than Davis’, his new deal could end up reaching the $30 million mark, which will make him the highest-paid defensive tackle in the league. However, the defensive pair may not be the only Eagles players receiving contract extensions this offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eagles’ young CB duo Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean could be next in line for extensions

The Eagles’ cornerback duo, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, could be next in line to sign contract extensions. Even though the two were drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, they have already proven to be highly promising over their two seasons in the league, winning a Super Bowl together. Once their defensive tackles are secured, locking the services of the young cornerbacks for a long time would be a sensible approach.

In the same tweet, Arye Pulli mentioned that Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean could be among the Eagles stars to get an extension soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mitchell and DeJean will all want extensions soon,” noted Arye. “There’s a chance someone gets left out.”

Mitchell’s current rookie contract is worth $14.8 million and runs until the end of the 2028 season. The entire payout is guaranteed money. On the other hand, DeJean’s current rookie deal is valued at $9.2 million, which also runs until the end of the 2028 season. If the Philadelphia Eagles fail to finalize extensions for either of the two players this year, it’s most likely to happen next season.