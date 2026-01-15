Eagles GM Announces Final Decision on A.J. Brown Trade as Nick Sirianni Confirms Jalen Hurts’ Role In Big Action

The 2025 season has been a difficult one for the Philadelphia Eagles, as the defending Super Bowl champs were eliminated from the playoffs after a 23-19 loss against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wildcard round. Now, with their offseason starting, the Eagles GM Howie Roseman has made many major decisions, including taking a call on the future of star receiver A.J. Brown, who has butted heads with the coaching staff throughout the year.

Hence, when asked about his WR1, Roseman issued a cryptic response about whether the team is planning to part ways with Brown.

“It’s hard to find great players in the NFL, and A.J.’s a great player,” Roseman said. “That’s what we’re going out and looking for when we go out in free agency and the Draft, is trying to find great players who love football, and he’s that guy. So that would be my answer.”

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.