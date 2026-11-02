“Go Watch LeBron James”: Eagles Fans Told to Abandon Nick Sirianni’s Team Amid Six-Game Losing Streak

The Philadelphia Eagles continued their freefall on Sunday Night Football as they lost 27-10 to the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. The Eagles had started 2-0 to start the season but have lost six games on the bounce under head coach Nick Sirianni. This led to CBS Sports analyst Ben DiNucci having some harsh words for frustrated fans.

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In the post-game show on CBS Sports, DiNucci, a former NFL quarterback, told Eagles fans to stop watching Nick Sirianni’s team and turn to local basketball and the NBA superstars instead. For context, the Philadelphia 76ers have managed to assemble a really great team on paper with names like LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and co., with the LeBron trade being the biggest news in the recent offseason in basketball.

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“I got news for Philadelphia Eagles fans. There’s another sports team in the city of Philadelphia: Philadelphia 76ers. Fans of Philadelphia should probably pack this season in. Go watch LeBron James, go watch Joel Embiid! VJ Edgecombe. They’ve already got- they’re 6 and 1. There’s a sports team in your city who’s playing…It’s LeBron’s last year. You might want to save your money, don’t purchase Eagles tickets anymore, go figure out how to see LeBron James in his last season,” Ben DiNucci said.

This came after some depressing stats were shown in the post-game show as the Eagles are currently on a 6-game losing streak, which is their longest losing streak since now-Chiefs HC Andy Reid lost 8 games on the bounce in 2012. The Eagles have averaged just 17.1 points in Nick Sirianni’s offense, failing to reach 22 points in any game during the skid.

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“I don’t know how, if you’re an Eagles fan, it gets any better. They’re banged up everywhere, they don’t have explosiveness on offense. You know, Andy Dalton was part of that locker room; he’s now in Atlanta after you cut him, and Tanner McKee—it’s a tough ask for anybody in that situation when you just don’t have playmaking ability around them, and I think that’s the unfortunate part about it for the Eagles the rest of the season.

“I think you can almost pack this one in and try to figure out, ‘Hey, how do we want to attack the 2027 season?’ As B-Mac likes to say, the Jeremiah Smith sweepstakes are well underway,” DiNucci further added on how the Eagles should start looking at college superstars in the draft.

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The Eagles were exposed on the field in Landover against their divisional rivals. They took an early 10-0 lead after Saquon Barkley scored a touchdown, but Washington responded with 27 unanswered points. QB Tanner McKee threw for 212 yards but was sacked five times and committed a costly fumble in the third quarter.

The Eagles were shut out in the second half for the second week in a row. They failed to score any points after the break due to the absence of their starting QB Jalen Hurts. Philly has failed to have any serious threats in their passing game, which caused Barkley to struggle with just 30 rushing yards from 13 carries, while suffering from a hamstring problem.

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Sirianni took full responsibility for the loss in his post-game press conference.

“Until we coach better, until we have better with our detail as coaches, until our players play with better detail, then we’re going to see the same results. And that falls on me. I feel like with all the detail that’s not happening right now, I got to try a different approach,” Nick Sirianni said.

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The Eagles are at the bottom of the NFC East and have another key divisional clash with the New York Giants coming up in Week 9. With Sirianni looking for answers and pressure growing on the sidelines, the franchise is at a crucial point in their season to put an end to their losing streak before changes in the front office become inevitable.