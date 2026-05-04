“Going to Miss Just Seeing Him”: Eagles Star Addresses A.J. Brown’s Potential Departure After WR’s Strong Message

The Philadelphia Eagles unlocked the best version of AJ Brown through four electrifying seasons, which included a Pro Bowl double and a Super Bowl crown. Even after the glory he has achieved at the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium, uncertainty continues to cloud his future, as his rumored departure from the organization refuses to fade this offseason. Amid the growing buzz, one of his teammates from Philadelphia recently addressed the situation.

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“I know whatever happens, he will always be a close friend of mine,” said Cooper DeJean on Takeoff with John Clark. “I’m going to miss just seeing him in the building, if he is gone.”

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While DeJean is a defensive player, he has shared the same locker room with the star wide receiver for the past two seasons, winning Super Bowl LIX together. The cornerback was picked by the Eagles in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and Brown arrived in Philadelphia in 2022 following his initial three-year NFL stint with the Tennessee Titans.

Even though the rumor about his potential exit floated through the offseason, the Eagles’ first-round draft pick made it louder. The franchise picked highly-rated USC wide receiver Makai Lemon in the first round of the draft.

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Moreover, the 28-year-old had a turbulent 2025 season, as he was disappointed with the overall performance of the Eagles’ offense after they couldn’t reach past the Wild Card Round. During the Wide Card game against the San Francisco 49ers, Brown had a sideline altercation with the coach Nick Sirianni, whereas he recorded the lowest production (1,003 yards) of his Eagles career last campaign, further fueling the rumor.

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The New England Patriots are emerging as the top contender to land the three-time Pro Bowler, especially after the departure of last season’s standout wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, who clocked over 1,000 receiving yards. Should the deal happen, it’s likely to be after June 1, when his salary cap will drop from $43 million to $16 million.

The WR signed a three-year contract extension in 2024, which would keep him in Philadelphia until the 2028 season, and the contract is valued at $96 million. As the report of his rumor continues to circulate this offseason, the wide receiver recently came forward with a powerful message regarding his future.

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A.J Brown sends a strong message to Eagles fans

A.J Brown has been the pillar of the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver unit for the past four seasons. As the speculation about his future continues to grow surrounding him, the 28-year-old recently took a moment to send a reassuring message to the Eagles fans.

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“I had an amazing time with the small ones,” said Brown during an annual youth camp in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on May 3, 2026. “We played along. We competed. And I love you all. I don’t care what you hear out there, I love you all.”

Besides the Super Bowl glory, his journey and track record at the Eagles give him every reason to pause and reconsider the move. As a starter with the two-time Super Bowl champions, he has played a total of 62 games, crossing the 1,000 receiving yards mark each season. He has also recorded an impressive 32 receiving touchdowns at Philly.

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Given his proven consistency alongside the elite production, filling his shoes would be difficult for any team. There is no doubt that Makai Lemon has the tools to succeed, but expecting him to carry that weight in his rookie season is asking a lot.