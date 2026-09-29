Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Caught Abusing Bears LB Live on Camera for Jalen Hurts Hit

The Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has never been one to hide his emotions on the sideline. But a brutal late hit on his franchise quarterback just took his fury to a whole new level.

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The Week 3 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears sent quite a few challenges for Jalen Hurts. First, he got slammed with a controversial penalty for intentional grounding in the first quarter. In the next 15 minutes, Bears linebacker D’Marco Jackson hit Hurts’ chin during a scramble on a 2nd-and-4 at Chicago’s 15-yard line.

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Hurts ran just two yards before facing the late hit. Needless to say, the officials put a penalty for unnecessary roughness on Jackson. But the damage was already done. The quarterback had to get to the blue tent and undergo a concussion evaluation. And that frustrated Sirianni.

“You’re a p—y!” the Eagles’ head coach yelled at the opponent’s linebacker.

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With Hurts on the sideline for a possible injury, the Eagles brought in Andy Dalton to lead the drive. However, the frustration rose higher when Dalton had three downs from the two-yard line but got intercepted by Dillon Thieneman and missed the opportunity to score a touchdown.

Thankfully, Jalen Hurts got the medical clearance right after the Bears’ drive ended. He was visibly frustrated at the missed touchdown opportunity. And Sirianni shared that emotion.

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“Obviously frustrating,” Sirianni told ESPN’s Lisa Salters during the halftime interview on the sideline. “But the doctors have to do their job. They gotta protect these guys. We have a hit on the sideline that they looked at, and that’s the way it goes. We gotta be able to run the ball in from the one, regardless of who’s in there.

“I’m bummed that Jalen wasn’t in for that. We got to take care of the ball with Andy. But, hey, I mean, they’re doing their best to keep the players safe.”

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Hurts has been leading the Eagles with his dual-threat mechanism for the past couple of seasons. Last season, he finished with 3,224 passing yards and scored 25 touchdowns while facing six interceptions. The year before, he added 2,903 yards and 18 touchdowns in his record, while enduring five interceptions. He played a crucial role in securing a 24-22 win over the Washington Commanders in the 2026 season opener, followed by another win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.

Had he stayed on the field, Hurts could have secured a touchdown way earlier and matched the score with the Bears. However, Chicago went on to secure a 20-point lead despite Hurts managing a touchdown with a 30-yard pass to DeVonta Smith upon his return from the blue tent.

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While Nick Sirianni understands the necessity of player safety, he couldn’t control his rage as his star quarterback got sidelined.