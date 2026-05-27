“He’s a Hero”: Eagles’ Tyler Steen Honors Grandfather Who Died in Vietnam in Emotional Tribute

Sgt. Rodney Davis served the country during the Vietnam War in September 1967 as part of the 1st Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division. With impending danger coming, he died protecting fellow soldiers by using his body as a shield against a grenade that fell in their platoon trench. Davis was 25 when he died in the Quang Nam province of Vietnam.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Tyler Steen is the same age his grandfather was when he sacrificed his life for the country. He never got to meet Sgt. Rodnet Davis, but hearing his story was enough to inspire him to do something similar in his own way.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Growing up, he’s a hero. Now that I am his age, it just brings it more into perspective,” said Steen in the interview with Kelce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN Originals (@espnoriginals) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Because of his grandfather’s bravery, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew posthumously awarded him the Medal of Honor in 1969. When he died, he had two daughters, and the youngest one was Samantha, who was just 13 months old. Later, she grew up, married Daris Steen, and gave birth to Tyler. And now, his perspective on his grandfather has changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Knowing that type of sacrifice that [my grandad] made is something that you definitely want to try to live up to. I can go out there and honor my Grandad by going there… playing to the best of my ability,” Steen added in the interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Memorial Day is a big occasion for Tyler Steen’s family, as his father, Daris Steen, also served in the Marines. Having grown up hearing about his grandfather’s bravery and with his father also being part of the Marines, Tyler grew up with extreme discipline that paved the way for him to become a professional football player.

He has extreme respect for the veterans who have served the country, and that was clear when he represented the team at the wreath-laying ceremony during their visit to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. This came before their official visit to the White House after their Super Bowl victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was definitely an honor to go do that with the team,” Steen said in a conversation with The Athletic. “But it’s also like, it’s kind of weird, because I didn’t do anything. It was him.”

Davis’ sacrifice saw him get honored as a ship was named after him. Veterans and citizens raised $60,000 in recent years to clean his gravesite. Tyler was even able to meet the families of the Marines his grandfather saved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having seen all that his family has done for the country, Tyler has nothing but pride in his heart and admiration for the veterans, who have sacrificed their lives. However, he has been following the same example on the football field and is slowly making a wonderful career for himself.

Tyler Steen made his grandfather proud with his achievements

Tyler Steen may have never met Sgt. Rodney M. Davis, but that does not stop the offensive lineman from making his grandfather proud. Similar to how he is proud of his grandad for sacrificing his life for the country, Steen’s achievements would have also made Davis proud if he were alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the 2023 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles picked him from the Southeastern Conference’s Alabama Crimson Tide. Initially, he was a depth player, but he did not lose hope. He became a starter during the 2024 season, and the Eagles went on to win Super Bowl LIX. They defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, who made it to the Super Bowl for the third consecutive year.

He went to Arlington Cemetery as a tribute, but to truly honor Marine Corps Sergeant Rodney Maxwell Davis, the Steen family regularly attends memorial events. Steen’s mother, Samantha, brother, Dylan, and extended family members even gathered in Macon, Georgia, for the rededication of a memorial monument honoring Sergeant Davis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides just participating in events, Steen and his family regularly visit the house of fallen heroes and extend their support. Having a career in the NFL and winning the Super Bowl has definitely helped Tyler Steen put the spotlight on his grandad.

“It just allows more people to kind of hear his story and recognize him and honor him,” Tyler said. “And I really appreciate the fact that I’m able to do this. Yeah, I’m pretty proud of that.”