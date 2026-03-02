Eagles Hire Help for Jalen Hurts After Nick Sirianni Reveals Confidence Level in QB’s Ability

Essentials Inside The Story Philadelphia's latest coaching addition sends a clear message about Jalen Hurts' future

The new hire brings a track record of elevating quarterbacks

The Eagles are betting their franchise quarterback can thrive

The Philadelphia Eagles are not done reworking their coaching staff this offseason, and their latest hire is another indication they are looking to get the most out of Jalen Hurts and are not considering moving on from him. After new head coach Nick Sirianni made it clear he has faith in Jalen Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback, the Eagles went out and hired another coaching assistant.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Former #Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson is joining the #Eagles’ coaching staff, source says.” Mike Garafolo posted on X. “Johnson and Houston mutually parted ways so he could seek other opportunities. He heads to Philly to work alongside HC Nick Sirianni and new OC Sean Mannion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eagles have hired former Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson to further strengthen the offensive staff. Johnson interviewed for the offensive coordinator position but lost out to former Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion. With Mannion stepping in as offensive coordinator, Josh Grizzard handling the passing game, and Parks Frazier working as quarterbacks coach, Johnson’s exact title hasn’t been made public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson spent the last three seasons as the Texans’ quarterbacks coach from 2023 to 2025. He and the team mutually agreed to part ways, making him available for other opportunities.

During his tenure at Texans, quarterback C.J. Stroud delivered one of the most impressive rookie performances in NFL history. That time, the quarterback accumulated 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns with just five interceptions in 15 games. Additionally, Stroud led the league with 273.9 yards per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Johnson’s coaching career began in 2017 with the 49ers as a part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program, under head coach Mike Shanahan.

Johnson joined the Colts team in 2019 through the same Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program. Johnson worked with the team for three years. For the first two years, Johnson worked with Nick Sirianni and head coach Frank Reich.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before taking up the position with the Texans team in 2023, Johnson worked with the Minnesota Vikings as the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach in 2022. That same season, Kirk Cousins earned the Pro Bowl selection after throwing 4,547 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Johnson has a history of working with successful quarterbacks and coaches, and it is hoped that he will be able to contribute significantly to the Eagles in helping Hurts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Sirianni is confident Jalen Hurts can adapt to new schemes

With a new offensive coordinator now in place, the Eagles could see some changes on offense. The Eagles are expected to adopt a new offensive scheme in 2026, and head coach Nick Sirianni believes Hurts can fit in and make it work seamlessly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s shown that he can do all these things,” Sirianni said at the NFL combine. “I think what’s awesome about Jalen is he’s shown he can do a lot of things really well. And that’s a sign of a good football player. You may have a scheme, but you always want to fit it to the players. But the great thing about great players is that they can usually fit into any scheme. If we’re saying that we’re going to run a little bit more play action, a little more outside zone, a little more boot action off of that, again, those are some things that maybe we’re saying, right?”

Reuters American Football – NFL – Philadelphia Eagles v Green Bay Packers – Corinthians Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil – September 6, 2024 Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni REUTERS/Carla Carniel

The three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl MVP, Jalen Hurts, remains the centerpiece of the Eagles’ offense. Last season under former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, the Eagles quarterback threw for 3,224 yards (16th in the league) and 25 touchdowns (tied for ninth) while throwing just six interceptions (tied for eighth) to go along with a 55.2 QBR (20th) to indicate a solid season.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s another season and another new offensive coordinator for Hurts. No matter what system Sean Mannion installs, the Eagles believe Hurts has the ability to adjust, take control, and deliver results.