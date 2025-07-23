How Jalen Hurts Performed Under Eagles’ New OC; Injury Concerns & Other Key Takeaways From Training Camp

Jalen Hurts isn’t just shaking hands with another offensive coordinator. He’s building a rhythm with someone he’s already heard whispering in the background – Kevin Patullo. For years, Patullo sat just outside the spotlight as the Eagles’ passing game coordinator, contributing ideas but never making the final call. Now, he’s the man with the headset. And the chemistry? It’s not being rushed – it’s being refined. “I’ve treated this offseason like I’ve treated every offseason,” Hurts said. “Coming in and trying to learn as much as I can. Trying to develop that chemistry with the play-caller.” But this time, he’s not decoding a stranger. Patullo’s voice already lived in Hurts’ ear. It just didn’t steer the car – until now.

The Eagles held their training camp, and Hurts looked exactly like a quarterback not trying to ‘find it’ – but trying to sharpen it. He completed 14 of 15 passes, the only incompletion nullified by a pass interference call. He ripped a 25-yard strike to A.J. Brown down the sideline over Kelee Ringo, looked poised, protected the ball, and most importantly – looked like last year’s Hurts, not ‘adjusting-again’ Hurts. “It’s too soon,” Hurts said when asked to predict how the offense will shape up. “I feel he [Patullo] has a great command, and I think that will only grow over time.”

The results already feel smoother than last year’s rollout with Kellen Moore. And maybe that’s because Patullo isn’t trying to install a brand-new playbook – he’s trying to sequence the familiar stuff better. Hurts hinted at that balance, saying, “There is a dynamic of adaptability that you have to be able to have to find success…That’s where I put a lot of my energy at…and figure out how to make it go.” That decoding process worked just fine last year, by the way.

Hurts finished with a 68.7% completion rate, 2,903 passing yards, 18 touchdowns to 5 interceptions, and a career-best 103.7 passer rating. Oh, and don’t forget the 14 rushing touchdowns. When the postseason came, he hit another gear – 71.4% completion, 726 yards, five passing TDs, and one shiny Super Bowl MVP.

via Imago NEW ORLEANS, LA – FEBRUARY 09: Head Coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles congratulates QB Jalen Hurts 1 of the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 9, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 09 Super Bowl LIX – Eagles vs Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250209219

Patullo saw all of it. He helped shape it. Now he’s calling it. Nick Sirianni said it best: “Kellen had to come in and build relationships, Kevin’s been around these players going on five years now.” That familiarity has unlocked a different tone in practice – ‘get your b–t going’ sounds less harsh when it’s coming from someone who already knows how to reach you. And Jalen Hurts? He’s not worried about terminology. He’s worried about flow. “It’s a matter of how you teach them [the plays] and what are the details…then how you sequence it as you call a game,” he explained.

Let’s also not forget: the Eagles went 14-0 in games Hurts started and finished after the Week 6 bye last year. He completed nearly 70% of his passes in that stretch, threw 19 touchdowns to just two interceptions, and scored another 17 rushing touchdowns. That’s 36 total touchdowns and only four turnovers – after the growing pains with Moore were behind him. So no, this camp isn’t about rebuilding Hurts. It’s about fine-tuning something scary. “Coach [Patullo] has always had a say and played a role,” Hurts said. “He’s in charge of the offense, and so I think he’s been doing a great job of that with what we’ve been able to do.”

Injuries, depth chart shocks & Jalen Hurts’ ring snub stir early camp buzz

On the injury front, the Eagles got off easy, sort of. Jalen Carter is dealing with a shoulder injury but is expected to be fine by Week 1. Kenyan Green’s situation is murkier. He missed Day 1 with a knee issue, and his roster spot is already shaky. His absence benefits Tyler Steen, who’s now rotating heavily with Matt Pryor at guard. For a team trying to shake the dreaded ‘Super Bowl win,’ that depth matters.

Cooper DeJean, long expected to compete at corner, lined up at safety next to Reed Blankenship in base defense. That’s a wrinkle no one saw coming. Meanwhile, rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was already getting first-team linebacker reps, and Jalen Campbell, thought to be on a slow ramp-up, jumped into 11-on-11s on Day 1. Sirianni’s defense resembles a Rubik’s Cube in motion. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s just early.

Then came the moment that lit up social media: the Eagles’ Super Bowl ring ceremony. Hurts, who smiled for the crowd, didn’t wear his ring. Not in any photos. Not even for a moment. “It’s behind me,” he said when asked. He doubled down: “I’ve moved on to the new year. It’s as simple as that.” But the silence says a lot. The Eagles are trying to defy history because the last time they won a Super Bowl, the next season was a flop. Sirianni even banned the word “repeat” from team facilities. The Eagles know what’s coming. But Hurts? He’s already somewhere else.