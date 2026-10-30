“I Don’t Even Like the Word”: Jason Kelce Issues Strong Response to Nick Foles’ Criticism of Eagles Culture Amid Losing Streak

Fans know that the Philadelphia Eagles’ culture is all about internal perfectionism, great demands from the leadership, and a passionate blue-collar fanbase. However, that culture is now under intense scrutiny. After winning their first two games this season, the Eagles have gone on a five-game losing streak. In the Week 7 game, the Eagles lost by a margin of 17 points against the Dallas Cowboys, who had questionable performance in the previous weeks. Upset with the losing streak, former quarterback Nick Foles raised some questions about the Eagles’ culture.

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Via The SZN Podcast, he claimed that there was “dysfunction in Philly” and put the blame on the culture. But former Eagles star Jason Kelce believes something else.

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“Culture is like a hot button topic. Honestly, I don’t even like the word culture, because it’s meaningless,” Kelce weighed in on Foles’ criticism of Eagles culture during his appearance on the 94WIP Morning Show. “Like, there’s nothing of substance at all behind it. What are you talking about? Is there accountability?

“Well, I know that Nick keeps guys accountable in the team meetings. He’s talking about what are we doing right, what are we doing wrong. I think he’s done a great job of that my whole career when I was with him. I hope that’s still happening.”

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Of course, getting on a losing streak demoralizes the entire team. Kelce further added that such situations test the leadership and the players in the building. It’s even worse considering the Eagles had won the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

“Culture is an internal thing,” Kelce added. “And I think Nick is a phenomenal player that can feel things. And I think that right now they’re going through it as a team. A lot of these guys have not been on a losing football team. Most of them haven’t. They’ve all made the playoffs every year. They’ve won a lot of games, they’ve won Super Bowls, they’ve been to Super Bowls.”

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Philadelphia’s trouble began with a 27-7 loss against the Chicago Bears in Week 3. Their offense gained only 248 yards while the defense allowed 375 yards. In the next game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Eagles had their worst offensive show this season, with only 172 yards to account for (68 passing yards and 104 rushing yards). Meanwhile, the defense’s worst came in Week 7 when they allowed the Cowboys to gain 416 yards.

Losing to the Cowboys was the final nail that made Foles think that the culture in Philly was changing. After all, Dallas isn’t really one of the strong teams this season.

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Foles further claimed that it’s the first time he’s uncertain about how to proceed. There’s a lot going on in the building and he doesn’t necessarily see the “right way” to fix the team’s culture.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, however, didn’t align with Foles’ opinion around the team culture. Foles hasn’t been with the Eagles since 2018, even though he signed a one-day contract with Philadelphia to retire as an Eagle in 2024. It’s worth noting that he hasn’t played since his stint with the Colts in 2022. That has certainly put a distance between him and the current scenario at Philly.

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“I think when you drop five in a row, everyone is looking for answers,” Sirianni said on 94WIP. “Nick Foles isn’t in the building with us. I can only go off of what my relationships are in here — you know, there’s always going to be a report of this or that. Our job is to not get wrapped up in any of that crap. Our job is to stay locked in within our organization and go through it that way.”

While Foles blames the broken culture, Kelce and Sirianni know that buzzwords won’t fix the 2-5 record. Ultimately, turning the season around comes down to blocking out the outside noise and restoring accountability on the field. For now, the Eagles must prepare for the Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, November 1.