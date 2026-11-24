The Philadelphia Eagles witnessed their first victory after a seven-game losing streak on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it came with third-string quarterback Joe Milton at the helm. But some saw his arm strength as too lethal for his wide receivers to catch. However, the former Eagles QB doesn’t feel like it’s a problem.

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“Well, I hate it when people always try to use that label on me, and then somebody else says they, they throw a catchable ball,” six-time Pro Bowler Donovan McNabb said on SportsRadio 94WIP. “Hey, man, I get paid to throw it; you get paid to catch the ball. So I don’t want to hear nothing about, no, you throwing the ball too hard.”

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McNabb argued that he was subjected to the same criticism back in his day, during his 11-year stint with the Eagles. McNabb was known for his strong arm, just like Milton. Milton recorded his second start in the NFL on Sunday and completed 11 of 21 passes for 141 yards, while being sacked three times.

Some of the passes went past his wide receivers’ heads, with them unable to reach the ball, which drew attention to his overpowering arm strength once again. Receiver DeVonta Smith, who came back after a hamstring injury, said that he felt like he “couldn’t be overthrown,” but Milton “did it.”

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“We just have to get more reps. Get more reps and things like that. It’s the first week me and Joe have thrown to each other. … I expect us to connect on next one,” Smith added.

Meanwhile, Milton’s passing may not have been accurate enough or astonishing, but for his seventh game in the league, it showed glimpses of what could be a great duo of Milton and Smith.

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Late in the fourth quarter, with just over a minute left, the Eagles were three points ahead of the Steelers and needed a first down to secure the win. Milton then delivered with a 7-yard completion to Smith on a third-and-six play to take the team’s third win of the season. The score ended 19-16.

Milton had overthrown his pass before this completion, but told Smith to keep running his routes, with his goal being to “just get a completion.”

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After the game, Milton had an emotional moment to share. He said that he takes his daughter Maleia’s name before throwing passes.

“It helps me relax,” said Milton. “I didn’t at that time. Other than that, I mean those moments; it just takes reps. It takes time when the pocket can be bad, or the pocket can be good at practice.”

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The Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni also praised him, saying that he liked Milton’s “response throughout” the game even when the play didn’t go their side. He said that Milton is “confident and he should be. He’s a talented guy.”

Now, Milton is getting ready to play against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys’ head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, under whom he shone in the preseason, already had an idea of his potential.

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Schottenheimer said back in August that while Milton’s arm strength was “cool,” it was his learning abilities that were making him a good quarterback day-by-day, and he was “really proud of him.”

But just a few days after this statement, Dallas waived Milton, with Schottenheimer saying that it was a “very hard decision to make” to choose between him and veteran Sam Howell as their No. 2 quarterback.

But it looks like Milton has forgotten about the “surprising” release and is focused on the game.

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“Just going to go play another football game,” Milton said of returning to Dallas. “I mean, obviously, I was just there a month ago, but I mean, it’s going to be a great game. It’s going to be a game where we battle, we come out there, and we just have to execute our one-eleventh.”

The Eagles will play the Cowboys on Thursday, with the Cowboys fighting for a playoff spot (5-6) and the Eagles looking for their fourth win of the season (3-7).