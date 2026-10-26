“I Must Try Not to Cry”: Jalen Hurts’ Mom Overwhelmed by Emotional Gesture After Eagles QB’s Blood Clot Diagnosis

After Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts faced an unexpected health battle that has put his 2026 season in jeopardy, his mother, Pamela Hurts, received a heartfelt reminder that she and her family are not alone. An emotional gesture from her students really showed comfort during such a difficult time.

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Jalen Hurts’ mother said in a TikTok video she posted, “Okay, I must try not to cry. The district is making today Jalen Hurts Day in support of Jalen. Everybody has on their green, and I have all these cards, which I am gonna read every last one of them. Oh my goodness, in support, well wishes to Jalen. But it takes a village, and I am thankful for my village; I really am.”

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Pamela has been a longtime teacher and was moved by her students as they came together to write messages wishing her and her son well. The cards encouraged her. It drew attention to the personal side of the situation that has shaken the Eagles.

One of the messages from a student read, “Dear Ms. Hurts, I am sorry for everything you are going through. I know that it’s hard, but I hope our letters cheer you up. Everything will be okay if you’re having a hard time. I hope our school campus helps. You can overcome this, and Jalen Hurts will overcome this as well. Sincerely, Linda Stakley, 8th grade.”

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The response came after Pamela shared a message about gratitude after the news of his diagnosis. In a social media video, she encouraged people to be thankful and appreciate their lives and what they have.

“Just a reminder, y’all, be grateful,” she said in a TikTok video on Monday, October 19. “Be grateful for where you are and what you have because your life could change at a blink of an eye. Be grateful. What are you grateful for?”

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Jalen Hurts was diagnosed with a superficial clot in his left calf after an ultrasound in London on October 10. He played against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 11. As he returned to Philadelphia, he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli after further medical testing revealed blood clots in his lungs.

The diagnosis is expected to sideline him for the remainder of the 2026 season.

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Meanwhile, the situation has taken another turn. The NFL and NFL Players Association announced on October 25 that they are working together to review how his blood-clot diagnosis was handled. The decision was made after the union’s request for an investigation into the medical decisions about his treatment.

According to a statement from his agent, Nicole Lynn, Hurts is clinically stable and has no functional limitations. He is expected to undergo treatment with blood thinners and cannot participate in contact activities, including football, while receiving treatment. His prognosis is reportedly very good, with full recovery expected.

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For the Eagles, losing their quarterback is a major setback. But for his mother, the priority is his health and recovery. As Pamela faces this period, the student’s handwritten messages may not change Hurts’ situation but offer something meaningful.