Eagles Issue Major Statement Over Jalen Hurts’ Status as Franchise Takes U-Turn Over IR Situation

Just a few hours ago, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Philadelphia Eagles weren’t planning on putting Jalen Hurts on the injured reserve list. But now, it seems like the front office has taken a U-turn on that decision.

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On October 15, 2026, Hurts was sidelined from the upcoming Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers. According to reports, the quarterback sustained a superficial blood clot in his leg. At first, the Eagles’ front office didn’t plan on putting him on IR. But now, the situation has changed, and he might miss out on at least four games.

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“We have placed QB Jalen Hurts on the Injured Reserve list and signed RB Jaydon Blue to the active roster,” the Eagles announced on X. “OLB Keyshawn James-Newby and S Cole Wisniewski have been elevated for the game.”

Next, we can expect Hurts to be on the field in the home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 22, 2026.

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This is a developing story…