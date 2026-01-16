Eagles Issue Statement on Lane Johnson’s Retirement Decision After Announcing Update on $96M Star’s Future

Essentials Inside The Story Lane Johnson and the Eagles face offseason uncertainty

Front office keeps veteran futures private amid critical roster planning

A.J. Brown criticism lingers despite contract ties and organizational support

The Philadelphia Eagles face a critical offseason, and the future of a potential Hall of Fame tackle remains one of their biggest question marks. As Howie Roseman met the media during Philly’s end-of-year presser, he was asked if Lane Johnson’s next move entails a return or walking away. Speaking via The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, the Eagles GM kept things close to the vest.

“I think all those conversations that we have with our players are between us and anything they’re doing,” Roseman said. “I’m not saying that negatively or positively, but anyone you ask about, I think that’s their business to discuss. Obviously, you’re talking about a Hall of Fame player who’s been a huge, huge part of any of our success that we’ve had, and when you watch him play, he’s still playing at an elite level.”

Roseman’s statement on the retirement was nothing new. Around the league, front offices rarely reveal a veteran’s intentions. With the 2025 season officially in the rearview, the Eagles are now staring at an offseason where every roster decision carries weight. Free agency, the draft, and a tight salary cap all hinge on clarity at premium positions, which is why the silence around Lane Johnson is deafening.

The offensive lineman’s absence was perhaps most noticeable in a Wild Card loss last week. At 35, Johnson could only appear in 10 regular-season games in 2025 as he dealt with a fair share of injuries. When he played, he looked like the same tone setter Eagles Nation has trusted for over a decade. Unfortunately, a Lisfranc sprain shut him down late. As a result, he missed the final seven games and could not suit up for the playoff clash with the 49ers. Though he returned to practice in a limited role, his body simply did not allow a comeback.

Just one year ago, the same player had made it clear that he was “definitely not retiring,” but a handful of appearances resurfaced the retirement chatter this season. Meanwhile, Johnson’s 13-year resume speaks loudly. On top of that, he remains under contract through 2027.

Before the injury against Detroit, the veteran player was dominant. In fact, through all of his pass-blocking snaps, Johnson allowed zero sacks and just one quarterback hit. That pace screamed All-Pro form without a doubt. Meanwhile, Johnson is one of the many offensive question marks in the Eagles’ locker room this year. Roseman also later spoke about A.J. Brown’s future, amid the criticism the receiver has been facing.

Howie Roseman opens up about A.J. Brown’s future

As the offseason opens up, Eagles Nation already feels the tension building. Most recently, A.J. Brown’s two incomplete passes in crucial moments stood out in the Eagles’ loss.

At the same time, Brown’s production still demands respect. He barely cleared 1,000 yards again, marking his fourth straight season doing so. Since entering the league, the Ole Miss product has been steady and trusted. Back in 2023, he hauled in over 106 passes. This year, however, that number dipped to 78. Naturally, questions came Roseman’s way, and the Eagles GM made his stance clear.

“It is hard to find great players in the NFL, and A.J.’s a great player,” Roseman said. “I think from my perspective, that’s what we’re going out and looking for when we go out here in free agency and in the draft, is trying to find great players who love football, and he’s that guy. I think that would be my answer.”

Despite the flattering words, Brown’s recent struggle was evident in the Wild Card game against the 49ers. When the moment demanded a response, A.J. Brown came up empty. On a pivotal third-down drive in the fourth quarter, Brown dropped a catchable ball that would have kept Philadelphia in control. Later, with the Eagles chasing points on their final possession, another miscue ended a promising drive early, capping a brutal night where Brown finished with just three catches for 25 yards on seven targets.

Brown is also tied to Philadelphia financially. He is in the middle of a massive three-year, $96 million extension that carries heavy guarantees. According to Spotrac, his cap hit in 2026 is projected to climb north of $23 million, with significant dead money attached if the Eagles were to move on early. That financial reality makes any short-term separation unrealistic.

For all the noise swirling around Philadelphia, the Eagles are not panicking. The reigning Super Bowl winners are standing firm behind A.J. Brown’s track record, even as they quietly brace for uncertainty around Lane Johnson’s future.