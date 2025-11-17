Jaelan Phillips Takes Subtle Shot at Dolphins Following Eagles Trade

Midseason NFL trades can be hurtful at times, especially for someone like Jaelan Phillips, who was associated with the Miami Dolphins for over four seasons and got traded to the Eagles after Week 9. But the fifth-year linebacker is a happy man today. In fact, he is overjoyed with the opportunity he is getting in the NFC East despite being part of a loaded lineup headlined by Jalen Carter & others. After the Eagles’ commanding win over the Detroit Lions (16-9) in Week 11, Phillips made sure to take a subtle swipe at his former team.

“I am doubling down on that statement,” Phillips yelled on Sunday night while referring to his previous comments he made after the first practice at Philly. “This is literally the greatest thing that has happened to me in my whole life, probably. It’s just awesome. The guys are awesome; everybody’s been super welcoming. I love the environment here. I love the vibe here,” the linebacker said on Nov 7. Rightly so, his arrival at Eagles proved to be a major upgrade for Nick Sirianni’s defense.

During last weekend’s game against the Packers, Phillips racked up six tackles and two QB hits. He was given the game ball by coach Sirianni to commemorate his arrival and a big win. It was a low-scoring 10-7 game, but the Eagles’ defense stood rock solid to stop the Packers’ offense. Similarly, he also notched his first sack at Philly with a terrific spin play to take down Jared Goff. It was a five-yard sack while also making five tackles to wrap up the night on a high.

Jaelan Phillips was a major missing piece of the Eagles’ jigsaw puzzle

The former Bruin’s arrival at Philly came at a much-needed time. Coach Sirianni’s defense often struggled when it didn’t have Jalen Carter on the field. Moreover, GM Howie Roseman made significant roster moves with his major additions in Jaire Alexander and Michael Carter II to strengthen the cornerback depth; it was essential that the LB room get even. Phillips brings stability to this defense, which is known for agile plays.

While Phillips’ four years in the NFL got overshadowed by multiple injuries, especially the ACL tear he incurred last year, the 26-year-old ensured a huge upside to his overall performance with three sacks and 25 tackles in nine games this season. Despite an impressive showdown, his midseason trade was unexpected. Although his playing time in Miami was limited.

Mike McDaniel & Co. eventually traded him in exchange for a 2026 third-round NFL draft pick. Phillips has finally joined forces with DC Vic Fangio, who was previously at Miami and played under him back in 2023. Jihaad Campbell and Brandon Graham are the other two secondaries for Phillips in the locker room, with Azeez Ojulari placed on injured reserve. The defending Super Bowl champions have a long way to go, and Phillips is definitely a major steal Sirianni pulled at the expense of a third-round pick, which will pay him great dividends moving forward.

