Eagles’ Jaire Alexander Makes Feelings Clear on Facing Packers After Clearing Air on NFL Future

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently sitting at the top of one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, the NFC East, and they’re not planning to slow down anytime soon. Their defense, currently ranked 23rd by FOX Sports NFL, is getting a major boost. The latest spark? Cornerback Jaire Alexander, fresh from a trade from the Baltimore Ravens. The 28-year-old has already shown signs of serious excitement after joining this legendary squad and is ready to face its next opponent, the Green Bay Packers. He even had something to say before the “Big Game”.

“Wow, this is amazing. Dream come true,” Alexander said. “It’s going to be nostalgic. You know, it’s going to be fun seeing the guys that I grew up with.” While he is excited for his new stint with the Eagles, the team can use his experience for Tuesday’s game as the cornerback shares a history with Green Bay.

Alexander made his NFL debut with Green Bay, where he spent the first stretch of his career from 2108 to 2025 before making a move to the Ravens. Drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Alexander became a cornerstone of the Packers. Over 78 games played, he racked up 275 combined tackles (229 solo) and even managed 1.5 sacks. He has 70 passes defended and 2 Pro Bowl selections. Moreover, the cornerback has managed to find his old pal from Green Bay in the Eagles squad.

Alexandar has been spending a lot of time with passing game coordinator/Defensive Backs coach Christian Parker, who was also his coach back in the Green Bay days.

Though the 2-time Second-team All-Pro has been ticking all the boxes, is he ready after coming back from an injury that led to his trade?

Alexander opens up about playing in high-stakes games

Jaire Alexander’s 2025 stint with the Ravens didn’t exactly go as planned. He signed a one-year deal, but apart from his injury-prone stint, he struggled to crack a major role in the depth chart, appearing in just 2 games; he has only 61 snaps and no interceptions or passes defended. Still, his mindset isn’t shaking. “I’m more into proving to myself that I can be where I know I can be. . . . I don’t have any doubts,” he said.

“I’m just glad it finally came to fruition. I feel like I’m at a new school or something, you know, just meeting new people,” he said. “I’m just going to bring leadership. I’m going to bring some energy and bring some swag, you know, confidence, and hopefully, you know, hopefully we all can feed off one another, feed off that, and, you know, take this thing to the next level.”

The Eagles pulled off an intelligent move, bringing in Jaire Alexander along with a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. Philly sees him as a “difference-maker” veteran who can give the secondary a major boost for this playoff rush. Even Alexander cleared that it wasn’t about any physical limitation from this part…it was just that the Ravens were leaning towards younger players at his position. He’s in for a new chapter in Philadelphia and ready to make an impact.