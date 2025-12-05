Jalen Hurts Addresses Rumors on Eagles Offense After Announcing Major Change

Essentials Inside The Story Jalen Hurts confirms his stance on rumors about running less

The Eagles' quarterback reveals two major issues for poor offense

Hurts revisits past tape seeking rhythm before Chargers matchup

The Philadelphia Eagles may be sitting at 8-4, but their offense has been a real concern in the last few games. A.J. Brown and Saquon Barkley haven’t played to their usual standard, and Jalen Hurts’ dip in production has become the biggest issue of all. Rumors even suggested he is not willing to run the ball enough. But ahead of next week’s matchup with the Chargers, Hurts has shut those rumors down.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“How did we come to that conclusion or rationalize that?” the Eagles’ quarterback asked at the press conference.

“I’ve always been focused on doing whatever it takes to win, and I’ve always put my energy on trying to bring the game plan and the strategy to life, so I’ll continue to do that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Compared to his last season’s 150 carries for 630 yards, Hurts’ production this year is nearly half by Week 13. As for the attempts, there doesn’t seem to be much change. The QB is averaging eight attempts per game, while the number was 10 last season. However, one thing is certain. Hurts is passing the ball more than he did last year.

His pass attempts this season are at 342, which isn’t far from last year’s 361. So, it’s safe to say the QB isn’t wrong about his efforts. Moreover, Hurts isn’t the only one responsible for the offensive problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are several issues with Philly’s offense, along with offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo’s playcalling. Recently, Hurts explained that the offense and the OC are struggling with miscommunication.

“It was two guys on two different pages, and that’s a bit of the issues that we’ve kind of been having,” Hurts said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

With a struggling offense, it’s understandable why the speculations are making rounds. However, the QB is determined to help make the right changes. This is more important as the season approaches the playoffs with just 5 games left.

Jalen Hurts turned to the past to lift the Eagles’ struggling offense

While many are digging into Hurts’ past to compare it with his current performance, the quarterback himself has also been revisiting game tapes from last season in a major change. But he is doing it for a completely different reason. For Hurts, it’s not about comparison. It’s about finding his path back to the level he once played at and being efficient.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Jalen Hurts says over the mini bye week, they have had a lot of good conversations as an offense about the rhythm, sequencing, the structure, and the organization of what they are doing,” John Clark said.

Hurts has been candid about the team’s overall improvement, and when it comes to his own approach, he plans to lean on what he learns from those past games.

“I’m seeing our efficiency and some of the things we pride ourselves in that we’re just not doing as well,” Jalen said. “I think this bye week, this time off, was a great time for everybody to reflect and keep their eyes on the prize in what we want to do in the end. But in the end, the sequencing is important, the structure and organization of how we do things are important, and there have all been really good conversations in that. With all the things you do it comes down to the work.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He further explained that this process is “normal” for him, as he often studies previous performances to continue evolving as a player.

All of this hints that the Eagles’ offense could be approaching a major shift. And they may need that change when they face the Los Angeles Chargers next week.