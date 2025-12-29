Jalen Hurts Airs Feelings Against Offense After Eagles Struggled in Win vs Bills

The Philadelphia Eagles survived a messy game against the Buffalo Bills. They squeezed out a 13-12 win. The Bills pushed till the end, yet the Birds held firm. However, the offense never found a smooth rhythm. Because of that, the mood after the game felt complicated. Jalen Hurts knew it, too. Right after the final whistle, he did not hide from it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It’s a big-time win, a competitive game, hell of a performance by the defense. And how they played and how they were able to find a way to get that out and make plays when we needed it the most,” Hurts kept it real.

“I just think for us to come out here and play with good mentality overall. Yeah, obviously having clinched and having the opportunity to go play in a tournament, having that already sealed. This game wasn’t about anything more than just going out here and playing and playing with mentality. So glad to find a win.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Birds now sit with an 11-5 record.