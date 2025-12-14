Jalen Hurts Announces Significant Injury Update as Nick Sirianni Gets Real on Eagles QB’s Performance Against Raiders

The Philadelphia Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant 31-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. While their momentum had been fading in recent weeks, concern briefly arose when quarterback Jalen Hurts was seen limping after landing awkwardly on his ankle. However, the Eagles cruised to a comfortable shutout victory. After the game, Pam Oliver asked Hurts about the injury, and the quarterback was straightforward in his response.

“I don’t know what’s going on just yet. I’m happy we won. I’ll be okay, though,” said Jalen Hurts, via FOX Sports: NFL.

Hurts also emphasized that his focus entering the game was simply on winning after recent criticism. “I wanted to win. That’s simple. It’s all about winning,” he said. Speaking on the team’s recent struggles, Hurts added, “Success isn’t linear. You know, you’re going to go through things.”

It was the third quarter when the QB started to limp after the awkward landing. However, it did not take him long to get up and throw a touchdown. The Eagles were 3rd and 5, when A.J. Brown comfortably caught the ball in the end zone, increasing the difference to 30-0.

Watching him perform after hurting his ankle, head coach Nick Sirianni was full of praise for his dual-threat ability during the post-game press conference.

Nick Sirianni claims Jalen Hurts excels as a passer and a rusher

Following the game, HC Nick Sirianni attended the press conference. He was a relieved coach after his team gained back the momentum. He could barely stop himself from showering praises for Hurts.

“He’s dynamic of being able to be a passer, he’s dynamic to be able to be a runner,” said Nick Sirianni during the press conference. “He’s a dual-threat quarterback. We had some good design today, and he did a great job of reading things. And seeing things and getting the yards he needed to get. A couple of third pick third-down conversions. He did a nice job with that today.”

It is clear from his statement that the HC is quite happy with his QB’s performance. The Super Bowl winner completed 12 of his 15 passes, with an 80% completion rate, for 175 yards and three touchdowns. The last game against the Chargers was filled with interceptions and incomplete passes. But this game was the exact opposite, highlighting the positives of the Eagles team.

Questions were raised after the three consecutive defeats. The offense was filled with mistakes, and Jalen Hurts was failing to live up to the expectations. Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown were also lacking. Even chants of Kevin Patullo being fired were heard, with few expecting a change of role for him.

Following Week 15’s win, the QB and his team have silenced all the critics, and they are very much alive. They are 9-5 in the league and top of the NFC East. With Jalen Hurts finding his form back, it will be interesting to how the upcoming weeks will line up for them.