Jalen Hurts’ Blood Clot Diagnosis Sparks Congressional Pressure as U.S. Senator Demands Answers From NFL

In what’s turning out to be a fault of the Philadelphia Eagles’ management and medical staff, they have been on the receiving end of scrutiny for days now. Amidst a failure to keep star quarterback Jalen Hurts away from danger, the medical staff reportedly pushed him into it; a U.S. Senator is now demanding answers from the league while Hurts remains out for the rest of the season.

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“U.S. Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware has penned a letter to (NFL commissioner) Roger Goodell,” Tim McManus of ESPN reported on X. “Seeking answers on the circumstances that led to Jalen Hurts developing deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli, as well as clarity on league blood clot protocol.”

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Rochester asked Goodell about the protocols that the league has in place for the prevention of DTE and PE, including the “standards and the processes” of clearing a player to play when a blood clot has been “suspected or diagnosed.”

Rochester further enquired about the team’s staff and players’ knowledge of DVT and PE, and whether they know “how to identify the signs and symptoms.” She also wants to know about the specific measures that the league took to “reduce blood clot risk,” and whether the NFL will investigate further into who cleared Hurts to play and “cleared subsequent air travel on a transatlantic flight back to the U.S. from London.”

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While Rochester was concerned about Hurts’ health, she has seen the problems the star QB is facing herself closely. Her late husband, and the “love of my life,” Charles Rochester, lost his life at the age of 52 due to blood clots he suffered while tearing his Achilles tendon “playing a game of pickup basketball,” which traveled “to his heart and lungs.”

Following her husband’s demise, Rochester has raised awareness and implemented policies to help people with blood clots, including “the Charles Rochester Blood Clot Prevention and Treatment Act and Blood Clot Awareness, Action, and Advocacy: The Toolkit.”

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“I’d welcome a briefing for my office and members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP). Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Rochester ended her letter with this statement.

The medical lapse began on October 4, when Hurts took a cleat to his calf during the 24-20 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. Hurts told the team about the discomfort after practice on October 8, then practiced on October 9 before flying for the London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

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An ultrasound on October 10 revealed what the team deemed a “superficial blood clot” at the time, with the team concluding that “activity and mobility were important and that Jalen could safely play.” Hurts ended up playing in a 19-17 loss against the Jaguars, while also taking a flight back to the US, where he was reassessed, with the team confirming that the blood clot had traveled to both of his lungs.

What sparked further controversy were reports suggesting he was advised not to sleep for 36 hours before the Jaguars game. However, Ian Rapoport of ESPN later detailed that, according to his sources, when Hurts returned to the Eagles’ stay before the Jaguars game from the London hospital at 3:00 am local time, the QB slept until the team left at 10:30 am for the game and took naps before pregame warmups.

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This whole scenario has now led to Rochester asking questions to Goodell, but she isn’t the first one to enquire about the incident.

Roger Goodell doesn’t mind the NFLPA investigating Jalen Hurts’ medical case

Amid the team being criticized for the medical care of Jalen Hurts, reports suggested that the NFL was not going to take any action against the Eagles or the Eagles’ medical staff. NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills also defended the team, saying that the team’s approach was “very conservative, very patient-focused and appropriately guarded in every step.”

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But the NFLPA doesn’t buy what the reports or Dr. Sills said, and wanted a “full investigation” into the matter to further analyze the facts, ensuring that the “players receive the highest level of care and protection going forward.” Goodell has shown no resistance to the NFLPA’s request and says that the NFL welcomes it: “If that’s what they do, they have that right.”

“Obviously, there was a medical evaluation, and I think our protocols were incredibly good there,” Goodell said. “The most important thing here is Jalen’s health, ultimately, in the future. He’s a wonderful young man, and not just a great player, but he’s someone we all care deeply about. I’m more worried about his health, ultimately, but the protocols were followed.”

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While Rochester’s questions put pressure on the NFL, with the NFLPA also in line to begin an investigation, Hurts has been sidelined for the rest of the season.

The Eagles will now face their division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, on Monday, with Tanner McKee continuing as his replacement.