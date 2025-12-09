Jalen Hurts Clears Stance on Personal Mistakes Following Eagles’ Triple Turnover Play

For a quarterback of Jalen Hurts’ caliber, a five-turnover game is almost unthinkable. But that was the reality for the Philadelphia Eagles, whose losing streak extended to three games on the back of their star’s uncharacteristic mistakes. The hole for the Philadelphia Eagles just got deeper, and this time, quarterback Jalen Hurts didn’t hesitate to admit his mistakes following the loss.

“We lost the game. And I didn’t play well enough to help us to win the game. I look at it like I look at every game, in terms of win and loss, and how I respond to what the game presented in itself,” he said.

Jalen Hurts’ second-quarter pass to A.J. Brown was intercepted by Chargers defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand at the Los Angeles 17-yard line. However, the DE fumbled at the 24-yard line when he was hit by the Eagles’ RB Will Shipley. Hurts had the ball return to his hands at the 33, but he fumbled when he was hit by the Chargers’ Jamaree Caldwell.

The Eagles’ QB made history by becoming the only NFL player to throw an interception, recover a fumble, and lose a fumble on the same play.

“As frustrating as the night was, we had an opportunity to win the game in the end. “I had the ball in my hands, driving down, having everything on our terms. And I didn’t bring it home.” Hurts said when asked about the second-quarter play.

“I didn’t play well enough. Too many turnovers,” Hurts admitted.

Hurts finished 21-of-40 for 240 yards with no touchdowns, four INTs, and a 31.2 passer rating. On the contrary, wide receiver A.J. Brown had an impressive performance, catching 6 of his 13 targets for 100 yards. Running back Saquon Barkley also found his spark back as he rushed for 122 rushing yards. The Eagles’ defense made sure to make things a bit tough for the Chargers’ passing game, but it didn’t turn out to be enough.

Quarterback Justin Herbert was sacked seven times in the game, but the Eagles’ own miscues were simply too much to overcome. Despite the Eagles’ best efforts, they couldn’t secure a win against the Chargers. After the loss, the conversation has once again shifted back to the Eagles’ quarterback and his inconsistent performance.

Jalen Hurts breaks the silence on the run game theory against him

Jalen Hurts’ dip in production has become the biggest talking point, with several more theories pointing against the QB. Some rumors even suggested that Hurts didn’t want to run the ball anymore. However, the QB was quick to dismiss them.

“How did we come to that conclusion or rationalize that?” he said. “I’ve always been focused on doing whatever it takes to win, and I’ve always put my energy on trying to bring the game plan and the strategy to life, so I’ll continue to do that.”

His rushing production is down this season, but the attempts aren’t different. He’s averaging eight a game compared to ten last year. What has changed is how often he’s throwing. Hurts already has 342 pass attempts, almost matching last season’s total.

While the entire offensive line has issues, this time the QB made some bigger mistakes that he would not want to repeat in the next game. With four games left in the season, the Eagles will try to stop the losing streak next week against the Raiders or risk losing a playoff spot.