Jalen Hurts Confirms Feelings on Kevin Patullo After Nick Sirianni Makes Decision on Firing

The tension is higher than ever for the Philadelphia Eagles after their 24-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Their offensive struggles raised questions about offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo and whether his playcalls did more damage than help to the team. Quarterback Jalen Hurts recently opened up about his stance on the OC and his playcalling.

“I don’t wanna get into the particulars of that,” he said when asked about Patullo and how he has been as a playcaller.

“I’ve had a lot of OC’s, it’s always been an exciting thing to get to learn. It’s a challenge I’ve embraced. They’ve always been different, but we’ve always found a way in the end.”

The QB has played under 5 different OCs during his NFL career. Moreover, earlier this season, Hurts shared that he has learned to adjust when there are “different chefs in the kitchen.” In simple words, he has experience of playing and thriving under different playcallers, by staying true to his mindset.

He seemed to lean on the idea that the offense will improve despite the challenges. Perhaps that’s a better response. After the game, he admitted that he had “no” answers for the Eagles’ offensive collapse against the Cowboys. And, it’s still puzzling how Philadelphia managed to blow a 21-point lead.

They scored on their first three drives and then never found the end zone again. While Hurts was quiet, the Eagles running back Saquon Barkley expressed his disappointment with the offensive plan around him.

“We gotta go respond,” Barkley said. “We didn’t do that; we got to do a better job of putting teams away. We didn’t do that, and I definitely didn’t help. Obviously, last year and in other games, I was a big part of that, and it’s been kind of nonexistent this year. I got to figure it out for the team, and I’m going to get it right.”

It’s not just this game. After a strong offensive performance against the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants, the Eagles were limited to 10 points against the Green Bay Packers and 16 points against the Detroit Lions. So, there’s a frustration over the offensive struggles and a question about whether head coach Nick Sirianni will make any changes.

Nick Sirianni has no plans to take over the playcalling duties

Coach Sirianni is aware of the offense’s inconsistency. He assured that they are looking for an answer to fix the issues. After the game, he even admitted the coaching mistakes as he took the blame for the loss. And he is also aware of the criticism surrounding Coach Patullo’s playcalls.

However, he doesn’t appear to have any intention of firing Patullo. After the game, he made his stance clear on the matter.

“I haven’t considered that,” he said when asked about whether he will take away Patullo’s playcalling duties.

“It’s every piece of the puzzle: coaching, playing, execution, scheme, everything. We’ve got to be better in all those aspects. And so yesterday, I thought Kevin did a good job of calling it. Obviously, he’s going to want some plays back, just like every player and myself, we all want plays back,” Sirianni said as he backed up Patullo.

Sirianni has made coaching adjustments before. He demoted defensive coordinator Sean Desai in Week 13 of the 2023 season in favor of veteran coach Matt Patricia. So, there were speculations that he might make similar changes this year. But for now, it seems the Eagles will stick with Patullo as the offense works to clean up its mistakes.