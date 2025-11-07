Jalen Hurts Confirms Major Career Regret at Lambeau Field Despite Historic Eagles Moment

Every NFL player has a defining moment. It can launch a career or linger as a regret. For Jalen Hurts, both these moments happened on the same night at Lambeau Field. As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to return to play the Green Bay Packers on Monday night, their quarterback is reminded of where it all began and what still haunts him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Back in December 2020, Hurts stepped in for Carson Wentz during a game against the Green Bay Packers. It was a pivotal moment for the franchise, but it didn’t end in victory.

“No one was there,” Hurts remembered. “We hadn’t played at Lambeau Field since then. I think it could be a little nostalgic. I remember not winning the game. We should have won the game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It was clear that Hurts saw that loss as a major regret in his career. The Eagles lost that night, 30-10, with 109 yards and 1 touchdown. But the rookie’s composure and energy offered a glimpse of what was to come. Four years later, Hurts returns as a Pro Bowl quarterback, a Super Bowl starter, and the face of the franchise.

Now, he enters Monday’s matchup with steady production through his games this season. Hurts has averaged 209.6 passing yards per game and has thrown just one interception so far. His accuracy and efficiency have been consistent, and his command is sharper than ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, for Hurts, Lambeau represents unfinished business. The same field that introduced him to the league now gives him a chance to reclaim the narrative. The crowd will be packed this time. As Hurts readies for his return, the organization around him is evolving too. The Eagles’ latest defensive move signals just how bold that evolution has become

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Eagles’ bye week turns bold as Jaire Alexander joins defensive overhaul

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t play in Week 9, but their front office was busier than ever. As the rest of the NFC battled for playoff position, Howie Roseman and company retooled their defense.

The biggest move came Saturday, when Philadelphia acquired two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick, while also receiving a 2027 seventh-rounder.

The Eagles confirmed the trade for the Philadelphia-born player in a statement, calling it part of their commitment to reinforcing their defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

This trade wrapped up a hectic week for the reigning champions. Earlier, they brought in Michael Carter II from the New York Jets and welcomed pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips, who previously played under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in Miami. With Fangio now at the helm, the defense is loaded with fresh talent.

For Alexander, this is a new beginning. Once a key player for Green Bay’s defense, he was released in 2024 and joined Baltimore. He then appeared in just two games before being sidelined. Despite the limited opportunities, coaches spoke highly of his professionalism.

As Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic said, he “obviously wants to play” moving forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eagles face the Packers on Monday Night Football next week, offering Alexander a game against his former team.

The timing is no accident. Philadelphia enters Week 10 atop the NFC East table at 6-2, while Green Bay sits atop the NFC North division table. With the postseason race tightening, this promises to be an interesting game.