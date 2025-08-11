Jalen Hurts Dealt 2nd Injury Blow at Eagles Practice Days After Losing Kenyon Green

If you were an Eagles fan last season, you definitely heard the phrase “Jalen Hurts under pressure” way too much. The team had some serious trouble keeping their star QB standing, and fixing that has been a big focus this offseason. The offensive line gave up a whopping 43 sacks in 2024. Yeah. This is a season that should be all about protecting Hurts.

But things never go the way you want them to. Just when it looked like things were finally turning around, the injury bug showed up to crash the party again. First, they lost a key guard, Kenyon Green, which really put their O-line depth to the test. And now? Well, things got worse.

Yeah, another guard went down. Three-time Pro Bowler Landon Dickerson got carted off the practice field Sunday night with a bad leg injury. And from the looks of it, he couldn’t even put any weight on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Schefter (@adamschefter) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

This spells big trouble for Philly, as Dickerson was already limited on Saturday’s practice due to a knee injury. He had just been removed from the training camp injury report that was issued during Sunday night’s practice. The focus now shifts to Brett Toth, who has been taking reps at left guard in Dickerson’s absence.

This is a developing story…